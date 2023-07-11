World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen pulled disconnected a phenomenal feat by winning each his 9 games connected Day 1 successful Blitz. | Photo Credit: [email protected]

Young Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh vanished 5th while his illustrious compatriot Viswanathan Anand could only negociate a tied seventh spot successful nan 3rd limb of nan 2023 SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz Chess tournament.

Gukesh, who had a mean capacity connected Day 1 of nan Blitz segment, bounced backmost good connected nan 2nd time to prime up 6.5 points which included wins complete Anand and apical players for illustration Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland). Gukesh, who hit Anand for nan first clip ever successful tourney play successful nan Rapid segment, sewage nan amended of nan five-time world champion successful 34 moves successful nan blitz connected July 9.

The 17-year-old Indian prima began nan 2nd time of nan Blitz conception pinch a triumph complete Richard Rapport (Romania) and past stunned nan highly-rated Caruana. After going down to World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Gukesh turned nan tables connected Anand.

A conclusion to Alireza Firouzja was followed by 3 consecutive wins — complete Constantin Lupulescu (Romania), Duda and Ivan Saric (Croatia). He ended nan tourney pinch a tie against Ian Nepomniachtchi and a people of 19.5 points (Rapid + blitz).

Anand, who had started nan tourney successful style successful nan Rapid segment, had to strengthen a mediocre run, scoring only 3 points connected Day 1 of nan Blitz and logging 3.5 points connected nan 2nd day. The seasoned Indian ended pinch 16.5 points.

Carlsen capped disconnected an unthinkable blitz capacity to triumph nan apical prize a people of 26 points retired of a imaginable 36, taking location a first-place prize of $40,000. Finishing successful 2nd spot was Nepomniachtchi (22.5), pinch Caruana (21.5) taking 3rd spot and Firouzja (21) fourth.

Carlsen who won each his 9 games connected July 8 successful Blitz, saw nan streak snapped successful nan first information of nan day, arsenic he grounded to person a somewhat amended endgame against Caruana. The Norwegian past drew pinch Duda earlier uncorking 4 consecutive wins against Gukesh, Saric, Anand, and Nepomniachtchi to clinch tourney victory. The tourney saw 9 rounds of accelerated and 18 rounds of Blitz being played.

The Grand Chess Tour is simply a circuit of world events, featuring nan world's champion players.