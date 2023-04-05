Grandmaster Humpy may miss Asian Games in China due to COVID fears

Two-time Asian Games golden medallist Grandmaster Koneru Humpy could springiness nan continental multi-discipline arena later this twelvemonth a miss since nan Games are being held successful China, nan state wherever nan deadly COVID-19 microorganism reportedly originated and dispersed crossed nan world successful 2020.

The microorganism has mostly been contained successful astir parts of nan world.

The latest World Health Organisation (WHO) information shows that betwixt January 3, 2020 and April 5 this year, China recorded 99,238,586 COVID-19 cases pinch 120,896 fatalities.

The world's astir populous state has not reported immoderate caller COVID-19 lawsuit successful nan past 24 hours, according to WHO.

China was primitively scheduled to big nan Asian Games successful Hangzhou successful 2022 but postponed nan quadrennial showpiece arena by a twelvemonth because of nan pandemic.

Asked astir her expectations astatine nan Asian Games, wherever chess is group to return aft 13 years -- nan past clip nan athletics was portion of nan program was successful 2010 Guangzhou, Humpy said, "Well I'm not judge astir my information successful nan Asian Games because it's being held successful China." "Because of China, I'm not judge I'll participate. Probably I'll beryllium deciding successful June aliases July. (It's) because of COVID, what other could beryllium nan logic (not) to spell to China,” Humpy told PTI connected nan sidelines of nan FIDE Women's Grand Prix, which concluded present connected Wednesday.

"I really wanted to play nan Asian Games. But I'm a spot unhappy that it's being held successful China. So, fto maine deliberation and determine upon that," nan victor of nan Women's World Rapid Chess successful 2019 added.

According to nan Union Health Ministry, India still person 25,587 progressive COVID-19 cases crossed nan country.

Humpy, now 36, was a teen erstwhile she won nan women's individual and mixed squad golden astatine nan 2006 Asian Games successful Doha. Being 1 of nan apical India female chess exponents – nan different being D. Harika – Humpy should beryllium an automatic prime to make nan India squad for nan Hangzhou Games scheduled to commence connected September 23 this year.

Humpy, who was portion of nan women's squad that won nan historical Chess Olympiad bronze astatine Mahabalipuram past year, added that nan All India Chess Federation (AICF) should do much for women's chess.

She categorically said location wasn't capable encouragement for women to return up chess successful nan country.

"There isn't capable encouragement for nan girls (in India) -- encouragement successful nan consciousness that we don't person immoderate typical women's events aliases immoderate benignant of training. We are not capable to motivate them.

"I think, that's 1 of nan reasons (for women not taking up nan sport). What I judge is, our occurrence is wholly an individual effort," she added.

She besides pointed retired that demographic issues were a large impediment successful nan maturation of women's chess.

"For boys, it's easy to shape groups and activity together, but for girls that is reliable arsenic we are placed astatine different locations. So, unless personification for illustration nan federation (AICF) takes that inaugural to stitchery immoderate girls and train them (it would beryllium difficult for girls).

"I deliberation that's what nan Chinese do; stitchery nan talented players and training them. That’s really their proviso statement ne'er dries up," opined Humpy.

Humpy besides called connected nan AICF to organise much tournaments and nonstop players overseas to train truthful that they tin hone their skills.

"The federation tin big tournaments, aliases they tin nonstop players abroad. They should benignant retired their (players') financial issues and organise immoderate training camps truthful that they tin amended their skills," added Humpy, who now only plays for nan emotion of nan crippled alternatively than to triumph laurels.

"Nowadays, I don't target anything. I simply want to bask my game. I conscionable emotion to play alternatively than purpose for laurels. That's much important for me," said Humpy, adding that a athletics for illustration chess should besides beryllium a portion of nan Olympic curriculum."