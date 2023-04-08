Great Olympics shouldn’t have sacked Yaw Preko - Godwin Attram

52 minutes ago
Great Olympics shouldn’t person sacked Yaw Preko - Godwin Attram

Great Olympics awesome Godwin Attram has suggested that nan Dade boys should not person sacked erstwhile caput coach Yaw Preko.

The erstwhile Ghana world was fired successful February this twelvemonth aft struggling for results successful nan Ghana Premier League.

Attram is urging Olympics to besides see nan improvement of nan nine erstwhile they are assesing nan capacity of nan coach, it should not only beryllium based connected results.

"We each cognize that we want to triumph matches, nan nine must triumph matches and each those things but what astir development?" he told Citi Sports.

"When Yaw [Preko] was here, he built up nan team; Olympics started very good from nan opening successful nan first round. 22 points is simply a credit.

"The 2nd information started and things were not going good but this is wherever sometimes you request nan support from nan management."

Great Olympics person since hired erstwhile Karela United coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah but things person not gotten disconnected to a bully that, pinch nan squad 15th connected nan convention log, 3 points supra relegation.

Source Footballghana

