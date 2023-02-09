Great One-Hit Wonder Movies from Directors

“One-hit wonder,” a explanation that nary reliable creator wants, is simply a word that is universally linked to nan euphony business - but what astir successful film?

“One-hit wonder” is simply a word that is universally linked to nan euphony business. A explanation that nary reliable creator wants, but for those who are much concerned pinch nan financial reward than their existent philharmonic integrity, it’s a title that tin beryllium nevertheless excitingly lucrative. Streams, streams, streams = royalties, royalties, royalties, unless of course, nan creator is pinch Spotify…

From The Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah” and Los Del Rio’s "Macarena," to PSY’s “Gangnam Style” and Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag,” location person been countless songs that epitomize nan creation of nan one-hit-wonder. Yet, dissimilar music, the one-hit wonder is seldom spoken of successful nan movie sphere, contempt location being myriad movies that person concurrently signified nan opening and extremity of respective filmmakers’ careers. This doesn't needfully mean they've ne'er made different bully movie, but it does mean that they've ne'er made different really celebrated one.

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck – The Lives of Others

Who? With a sanction that defies nan laws of memory, arsenic it is simultaneously memorable for its awesome length, but instantly forgettable for its sheer complexity, Florian Henckel von Dommersmarck’s filmmaking profession reflects nan quality of his name. Meaning, it's difficult to remember, contempt having helmed nan poignant, evocative, and moving Cold War flick, The Lives of Others.

The Lives of Others is sometimes considered to beryllium 1 of the champion German films ever made, and it won nan Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. The tense image follows undercover agent, Hauptmann Gerd Wiesler (Ulrich Muhe), who is tasked pinch listening successful connected nan lives of 2 lovers, quickly becoming inextricably tied to their respective existences.

Mathieu Kassovitz – La Haine

Unfortunately for Kassovitz, nan Frenchman’s prolific and luxuriant acting talents didn’t construe erstwhile he took to nan directorial hemisphere. 1995’s gritty crime classic, La Haine was an anomaly connected an different patchy landscape. With a staggering 100% Rotten Tomatoes record, nan movie that claimed Kassovitz nan Cannes Best Director Award specifications nan time successful nan lives of 3 friends navigating nan notoriety of a suburban Parisian high-rise property during a riot complete a arguable constabulary shooting.

Mary Harron – American Psycho

Directing Christian Bale successful 1 of his career-defining performances is surely thing to beryllium scoffed at, particularly erstwhile considering that movie is American Psycho. The horror-thriller was directed by a woman, Mary Harron, which was comparatively uncommon for nan time, astir 25 years ago, and nan movie propelled Bale into Hollywood stardom. Told from nan villain’s perspective, American Psycho traverses nan sociopathic propensities of Patrick Bateman (Bale), an able finance banker, driven by an unrestrained bloodlust.

Richard Kelly - Donnie Darko

Sure, it's arguably an overseas choice, considering Donnie Darko was a commercialized flop astatine nan container office, recouping a meager $7 million. However, successful consequent years, nan sci-fi imagination image has go a cult hit. The aforesaid can’t beryllium said for nan director, Richard Kelly, whose characteristic movie debut promised a prosperous life successful filmmaking, but sadly, flattered to deceive. While immoderate group telephone his sophomore effort, Southland Tales, an underrated masterpiece, it ne'er took disconnected for illustration Donnie Darko.

Gary Oldman – Nil by Mouth

Named 21st connected Time Out’s database of 100 Best British Films Ever, 1997’s Nil by Mouth was Gary Oldman’s dressed up preamble to nan world of directing. The rough-and-ready Southeast London crime play remains Oldman’s first and only movie to date, leaving america pondering complete what could person been. Featuring Laila Morse and Ray Winstone successful nan cardinal roles, nan '90s movie tells nan communicative of a dysfunctional working-class family, who are forced to face issues of beingness and affectional abuse, alcoholism, and supplier use.

Marlon Brando – One-Eyed Jacks

Marlon Brando is simply a sanction steeped successful a rich | history of classical cinema. Renowned for his method acting, nan Hollywood fable appeared successful immoderate of nan 20th-century film’s biggest titles, from The Godfather to On nan Waterfront. In 1961, aft Stanley Kubrick was unceremoniously sacked from nan job, Brando assumed nan directorial responsibilities for nan film, One-Eyed Jacks. The Western astir a cowboy’s travel for retribution would beryllium his sole directing credit.

The Vanishing

An unforgettable 1980s thriller, and 1 of nan champion films to travel retired of nan Netherlands, The Vanishing threw George Sluizer’s sanction into nan Hollywood spotlight. With nationalist commendation from nan likes of Roger Ebert and nan legendary director, Stanley Kubrick, nan only measurement was up for Sluizer, aliases truthful it seemed…

The Dutch filmmaker ne'er replicated nan highs of The Vanishing, and then, he vanished into nan abyss. The expected modulation from world cinema to Hollywood didn’t materialize, and his ascent up nan cinematic nutrient concatenation stalled.

Carnival of Souls

Another lawsuit of “oh, what could person been” is Herk Harvey and his sole characteristic film, Carnival of Souls. A cult classical of nan scary genre, nan movie follows Mary (Candace Hillingoss), who aft a resistance racing accident, is haunted by terrifying visions, flashbacks, and a mysterious fig who she associates pinch a dilapidated, aged carnival site. Despite nan cult that grew arsenic a consequence of Harvey’s creation, arsenic good arsenic nan captious fanfare, he wouldn’t spell connected to make different communicative film.