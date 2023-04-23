Greece's president approved a petition by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis connected Saturday to dissolve parliament and clasp elections connected May 21, arsenic nan state gears for a ballot that is improbable to nutrient an outright winner.

Mitsotakis announced nan predetermination day during a furniture gathering successful precocious March, a fewer months earlier his word officially ends successful July. On Saturday, he told President Katerina Sakellaropoulou that parliament will beryllium dissolved connected April 23.

"I dream we person a calm and fruitful pre-election period, for nan bully of nan country," Sakellaropoulou told nan blimpish premier, kicking disconnected a four-week governmental campaigning period.