Greek president approves PM request for May 21 election

2 days ago
Greece's president approved a petition by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis connected Saturday to dissolve parliament and clasp elections connected May 21, arsenic nan state gears for a ballot that is improbable to nutrient an outright winner.

Mitsotakis announced nan predetermination day during a furniture gathering successful precocious March, a fewer months earlier his word officially ends successful July. On Saturday, he told President Katerina Sakellaropoulou that parliament will beryllium dissolved connected April 23.

"I dream we person a calm and fruitful pre-election period, for nan bully of nan country," Sakellaropoulou told nan blimpish premier, kicking disconnected a four-week governmental campaigning period.

