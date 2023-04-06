Greenwood out of England squad to face Australia

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Greenwood out of England squad to face Australia
Alex GreenwoodGreenwood scored England's 3rd punishment successful nan Finalissima shootout against Brazil

Defender Alex Greenwood has pulled retired of England's squad for their friends against Australia connected Tuesday.

The 29-year-old played nan afloat crippled successful Thursday's inaugural Finalissima, scoring a spot-kick arsenic nan Lionesses hit Brazil 4-2 successful a punishment shootout astatine Wembley.

Greenwood received aesculapian curen connected nan transportation aft hitting her caput connected nan crushed successful nan 73rd minute.

The Manchester City centre-back has returned to her nine for treatment.

Manager Sarina Wiegman has not called up a replacement for Greenwood.

England centre-back Millie Bright withdrew from nan squad past period pinch Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy called up to switch her.

The Lionesses play their past scheduled fixture earlier this summer's World Cup against Australia astatine Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium connected Tuesday.

More
Source Bbc

Related Article

Former sorority member claims she got kicked out for questioning leadership

Former sorority member claims she got kicked out for questioning leadership

31 minutes ago
California Is Giving Out Money to Help First-Time Home Buyers. Here's How to Know if You Qualify

California Is Giving Out Money to Help First-Time Home Buyers. Here's How to Know if You Qualify

31 minutes ago
Commemorative event mixes reflections on the past and hopes for the future

Commemorative event mixes reflections on the past and hopes for the future

32 minutes ago
Potholes could get worse as heavier lorries may be allowed on roads

Potholes could get worse as heavier lorries may be allowed on roads

32 minutes ago
New York Auto Show Special with the Ram REV, Kia EV9 and more | Autoblog Podcast #775

New York Auto Show Special with the Ram REV, Kia EV9 and more | Autoblog Podcast #775

32 minutes ago
Eddie Marsan: I was afraid growing up around white working class men

Eddie Marsan: I was afraid growing up around white working class men

32 minutes ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

19 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

19 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

18 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

18 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.