Defender Alex Greenwood has pulled retired of England's squad for their friends against Australia connected Tuesday.

The 29-year-old played nan afloat crippled successful Thursday's inaugural Finalissima, scoring a spot-kick arsenic nan Lionesses hit Brazil 4-2 successful a punishment shootout astatine Wembley.

Greenwood received aesculapian curen connected nan transportation aft hitting her caput connected nan crushed successful nan 73rd minute.

The Manchester City centre-back has returned to her nine for treatment.

Manager Sarina Wiegman has not called up a replacement for Greenwood.

England centre-back Millie Bright withdrew from nan squad past period pinch Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy called up to switch her.

The Lionesses play their past scheduled fixture earlier this summer's World Cup against Australia astatine Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium connected Tuesday.