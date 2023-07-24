Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Scores Record Box Office U.S. Opening For Movie Directed By Woman

6 hours ago
  Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Scores Record Box Office U.S. Opening For Movie Directed By Woman

One of nan premier records Barbie is breaking this play is nan champion home commencement for a movie helmed by a female head pinch $155M. That fig thumps that of 2019’s Captain Marvel which was co-helmed by Anna Boden and had a $153M start.

Globally astatine an estimated $337M, Barbie is nan 2nd champion commencement for a movie from a female aft Captain Marvel which did $456.7M. Big numbers: nan full world haul for Gerwig’s awards-blockbuster crossover 2019 title, Little Women, was $218.8M.

Other large starts for movies helmed by a female filmmaker see Patty Jenkin’s Wonder Woman in 2017 which had a $103.2M stateside start.

Other notable home openings by female filmmakers see Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey which pulled successful a 3-day of $85.1M, 4-day complete Presidents Day/Valentine’s Day play of $93M.

As we already told you, Barbie is nan highest opening stateside YTD besting nan $146.3M posted by Illumination/Universal’s Super Mario Bros Movie.

This play pinch Oppenheimer overperforming pinch $80.5M looks to substance nan 4th champion play ever pinch an estimated $304M aft nan Avengers: Endgame frame (April 26-28, 2019; $402M), Avengers: Infinity War‘s play (April 27-29, 2018; $314.8M) and nan play erstwhile Star Wars: Force Awakens debuted (all pics complete Dec. 18-20, 2015 grossing $313.2M).

Gerwig was nominated for 3 Oscars including Best Adapated Screenplay for Little Women, and 2 for Lady Bird (Directing and Original Screenplay).

Warner Bros selected this play to motorboat Barbie, not to spell head-to-head pinch Christopher Nolan who usage to make movies pinch them, alternatively to abstraction nan Mattel movie distant from different family films connected nan summertime sked. The 3rd play successful July has ever been a typical 1 for Nolan arsenic it’s wherever he’s launched Dark Knight back successful 2008 to $158M. Nolan besides launched Dunkirk, Dark Knight Rises and Inception. Nonetheless, a awesome girls vs. boys conflict astatine nan container agency pinch movies that person singular titles.

Source Deadline

