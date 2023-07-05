Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police during climate protest: report

21 hours ago

Climate activistic Greta Thunberg, 20, has reportedly been charged pinch disobeying a constabulary bid successful her location state of Sweden aft she was photographed being hauled distant from a ambiance protestation by 2 officers.

The incident occurred connected June 19, erstwhile a group of young ambiance activists blocked lipid tankers from driving down a roadworthy astatine nan larboard of Malmo, a metropolis successful confederate Sweden. Thunberg wrote successful an Instagram post that time saying demonstrators had blocked nan roadworthy for 3 days.

“The ambiance situation is already a matter of life and decease for countless people. We take to not beryllium bystanders, and alternatively physically extremity nan fossil substance infrastructure. We are reclaiming nan future,” she wrote alongside photos of young group sitting successful a statement on a road.

Local regular newspaper Sydsvenskan was nan first to study that Thunberg had been charged by constabulary successful relationship pinch nan demonstration.

Police told nan outlet that astir 30 trucks were prevented from driving down nan road. When constabulary deemed nan protestation was causing excessively overmuch of a disturbance, they ordered that protesters move their objection to a adjacent lawn.

“Everyone was informed individually and it was besides filmed by a constabulary serviceman erstwhile this was done,” nan constabulary outer commandant successful complaint of nan segment told Sydsvenskan.

Four of nan 9 protesters who were blocking nan roadworthy refused to move, including Thunberg. Photos taken astatine nan segment show 2 constabulary officers escorting Thunberg arm-in-arm distant from nan road. One photograph showed nan 20-year-old ambiance activist’s feet afloat disconnected nan crushed arsenic she was hauled away.

Greta Thunberg ställs inför rätta • Åtalas efter klimataktion one Malmö. https://t.co/z4Sainmq4U pic.twitter.com/BihevVOxSe — Sydsvenskan (@sydsvenskan) July 5, 2023

If convicted for disobeying a constabulary order, Thunberg tin beryllium handed a good aliases up to six months successful prison. At slightest 1 different ambiance activistic was besides charged successful Malmo territory court, Sydsvenskan reported.

“You person nan state to demonstrate, but you must not show successful specified a measurement that it causes disturbances for others,” charismatic Charlotte Ottosen said, according to Sydsvenskan.

The Swedish cardinal prosecutor’s property agency could not instantly corroborate nan report. Thunberg’s representatives could not beryllium reached.

