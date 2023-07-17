Grilled Avocado Salad with Corn Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri

Home » Recipes » Grilled Avocado Salad pinch Corn Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri
We were successful Mexico successful 2016 and enjoyed this astonishing grilled avocado salad. We wanted to stock this look communicative again pinch you each pinch immoderate updates to nan recipe. Greetings from Mexico on nan gorgeous Riviera Maya coastline. The water is truthful blue, it’s for illustration surviving successful a postcard. We’re popping successful to stock a look we’ve been successful inspired by this week: Grilled avocado crockery pinch maize pico de gallo and chimichurri dressing.
Easy Grilled Avocado Salad Recipe
We’ve been present for nan week moving with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts connected immoderate caller video stories, recipes and photos to stock pinch you all. This grilled avocado crockery pinch maize pico de gallo is out-of-this-world amazing, filled pinch crisp lettuce, steaming avocado and agleam pico de gallo, each topped pinch a caller chimichurri dressing. It’s for illustration nan worlds cleanable crockery each successful 1 wound pinch Mexican flavors we each adore. We couldn’t hold to stock it pinch you each and really, wanted to stock it NOW, for illustration impatient eaters who haven’t eaten for days. The beautiful folks astatine Fairmont were truthful accommodating each our imaginative ideas and allowed america to movie their look being made. They besides passed connected nan look for you each to enjoy. This is easy to make astatine location and cleanable for outdoor parties.
Video: How to Make Grilled Avocado Salad
Grilled Avocado Salad pinch Corn Pico De Gallo
Yield: 4 servings
Prep Time: 25 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
This vegetarian crockery is nan cleanable operation of flavors and textures. The chimichurri condiment tin beryllium optional. It adds awesome further flavor, but nan crockery is still delicious without it. Here is simply a nice chimichurri look action here. Avocado crockery and maize pico de gallo recipes compliments of Fairmont Mayakoba.
For nan Grilled Avocado Salad Assembly:
- 2 large avocados , halved and seeds removed. Do not region skin.
- olive aliases cooking oil , for brushing
- sea salt , to taste
- 3 cups (710 ml) chopped fresh lettuce
- chimichurri sauce , optional
- 2 Tablespoons (30 ml) chili oil , optional
For nan Corn Pico de Gallo:
- 1 1/2 cups (250 g) corn kernels (9 oz.) , cooked aliases charred
- 2 large tomatoes , minced
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) red onion , minced
- 1 Tablespoon (15 ml) chopped cilantro
- 1 jalapeño , minced (or to taste)
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) fresh lime juice , aliases to taste
- pinch salt , to taste
Make Corn Pico de Gallo
Combine each ingredients together (corn, tomatoes, reddish onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, and salt) successful a bowl. Stir together past refrigerate until fresh to use.
Grill Avocados and Make Salad
Heat grill connected precocious heat. Slice avocados successful half and region pit. Brush each half of avocado pinch lipid and sprinkle pinch oversea salt.
Place avocado cut-side down connected grill. Cook for astir 2 minutes aliases until avocado is charred. Remove from power and group aside.
Place astir 1/4 cup of maize pico de gallo connected plate. Top pinch a fistful of lettuce, spot 1 aliases 2 avocado halves o apical of lettuce. (optional) apical pinch chimichurri condiment and drizzle of chili oil. Add further brackish to taste. Repeat pinch remaining avocado halves.
Calories: 256kcal, Carbohydrates: 30g, Protein: 6g, Fat: 16g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Sodium: 144mg, Potassium: 1063mg, Fiber: 11g, Sugar: 9g, Vitamin A: 1868IU, Vitamin C: 34mg, Calcium: 59mg, Iron: 2mg
Course: Salad, Side Dish
Cuisine: Mexican
Calories: 256
Simple Summer Vegetarian Salad for Parties
Salads don’t person to beryllium boring and this grilled avocado crockery is astir apt 1 of nan champion vegetarian salads we’ve ever had. Now that we (and you) person nan recipe, we tin each copy it astatine location to enjoy, particularly now that it’s coming into avocado season. It’s cleanable for immoderate season, for a crowd aliases anyone who loves to eat a ton of avocado successful their salad.
Hope you bask nan video and recipe. We’ll beryllium backmost soon to stock much adventures from this portion of nan world. Have a awesome week!
-diane and todd
This look was primitively published successful 2016. In business and collaboration with Fairmont on immoderate awesome recreation stories. All opinions are our own. Hope you enjoy!
