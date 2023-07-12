Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad Recipe – This elemental grilled chickenhearted crockery look is kicked up a notch for a spicy Tex-Mex favorite!

A crockery that includes chips and salsa? Yes, please! This Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad is loaded pinch delicious Tex-Mex ingredients and spirit that is ever a favorite.

How to Make Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad

Ingredients

Salad greens – a caller outpouring mix, food lettuce, arugula, Romaine, aliases your favourite substance of crockery greens

Avocado – halved aliases diced

Step-by-Step Instructions

To make this Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad, grill nan chickenhearted breasts complete nonstop power astatine 400ºF for 6 to 8 minutes. Carefully flip nan chickenhearted breasts and navigator until nan chickenhearted reaches 160º F – 165º F erstwhile checked pinch an soul thermometer, astir 6 to 8 much minutes. Remove from nan grill and fto nan chickenhearted remainder for 5 minutes earlier serving aliases slicing.

Layer nan crockery greens connected a ample platter aliases successful a bowl. Then, adhd nan achromatic beans, grilled corn, slices of grilled chicken, tomatoes, slices of reddish onion, and crushed tortilla chips.

Serve nan Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad pinch a vessel of my homemade restaurant-style salsa (or your favourite store-bought salsa) nestled into nan crockery truthful that everyone tin easy service themselves.

I service avocado connected nan broadside arsenic well. Since we precocious recovered retired that my hubby is delicate to avocado, I service it for illustration this truthful that those who want avocado tin prime up their ain avocado without it being successful nan salad. That way, everyone tin bask what they like! If location are nary avocado sensitivities, you tin dice nan avocado to see successful nan salad.

Then, sprinkle caller cilantro and a compression of lime juice complete nan crockery and serve.

Substitutions and Variations

Here are immoderate ideas for really you tin customize your salad:

Rotisserie Chicken – Use rotisserie chickenhearted successful spot of grilled chicken.

– Use rotisserie chickenhearted successful spot of grilled chicken. Spicy Grilled Chicken Salad – Grill jalapeno peppers until conscionable blackened, let to cool, dice, and flip into nan salad.

– Grill jalapeno peppers until conscionable blackened, let to cool, dice, and flip into nan salad. Add Taco Seasoning to Chicken – Sprinkle chickenhearted pinch taco seasoning earlier grilling for further Tex-Mex spirit successful each wound of chicken.

– Sprinkle chickenhearted pinch taco seasoning earlier grilling for further Tex-Mex spirit successful each wound of chicken. Ranch Fiesta Chicken Salad– Serve this crockery pinch buttermilk ranch dressing to operation pinch nan salsa for a creamy and cool option.

Even Easier! Use leftover aliases rotisserie chicken, drained canned corn, and your favourite store-bought salsa successful spot of homemade to make this crockery successful minutes!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you make this chickenhearted crockery pinch leftover grilled chicken? Yes! This grilled chickenhearted fiesta crockery is simply a awesome measurement to usage leftover grilled chicken. You tin service pinch acold leftover grilled chickenhearted aliases reheat nan chickenhearted earlier adding to nan salad. Can you make this chickenhearted crockery pinch rotisserie aliases canned chicken? You tin substitute rotisserie aliases canned chickenhearted that has been drained for nan chickenhearted successful this recipe. What dressing tin beryllium utilized pinch this grilled chickenhearted salad? You tin usage buttermilk dressing, avocado crema, aliases for a salsa ranch dressing adhd salsa to nan buttermilk ranch dressing.

Here’s my Grilled Chicken Fiesta Salad Recipe. I dream you emotion it arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Servings: 4 people ▢ 4 – 6 cups salad greens

▢ 2 chicken breasts , grilled and sliced

, ▢ 1 ear corn , grilled and removed from nan cob

, ▢ 1 (15-ounce) can black beans , drained and rinsed

, ▢ 1 pint cherry tomatoes , halved aliases quartered

, ▢ 1/2 medium red onion , sliced thinly

, ▢ 1 cup crushed tortilla chips

▢ 1/4 cup cilantro

▢ 1 cup salsa recipe , or store-bought

, ▢ 1 medium avocado

▢ 1 medium lime Grill nan chickenhearted breasts complete nonstop power astatine 400ºF for 6 to 8 minutes. Carefully flip nan chickenhearted breasts and navigator until nan chickenhearted reaches 160º F – 165º F erstwhile checked pinch an soul thermometer, astir 6 to 8 much minutes. Remove from nan grill and fto nan chickenhearted remainder for 5 minutes earlier slicing.

Arrange crockery greens connected a ample platter aliases flip into a ample bowl. Top pinch grilled chickenhearted slices, corn, achromatic beans, tomatoes, onion, crushed tortilla chips, and torn caller cilantro.

Pour salsa into a mini cup and spot connected nan platter alongside nan crockery for serving. Halve nan avocado and spot alongside nan salad, aliases spell up and dice and flip into nan salad. Slice nan lime and compression nan lime juice complete nan crockery and serve. Serving: 1cup | Calories: 354kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 32g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 73mg | Sodium: 671mg | Potassium: 876mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 1650IU | Vitamin C: 43.3mg | Calcium: 103mg | Iron: 3.1mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo