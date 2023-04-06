It is uncommon that aft a judge's verdict some sides — plaintiff and suspect — talk of victory. The High Court successful London connected Tuesday ruled that backstage finance patient CRF I had unpaid indebtedness from nan Banco Nacional de Cuba (BNC), nan country's erstwhile cardinal bank. At nan aforesaid time, nan tribunal said that nan Cuban authorities is not responsible.

CRF was established successful nan Cayman Islands successful 2009, and had sued Cuba and BNC successful 2020, demanding repayment of astir €72 cardinal ($78 million) for 2 loans and overdue interest. These loans spell each nan measurement backmost to 1984 and were granted by European banks Credit Lyonnais and Istituto Bancario Italiano. After a 2018 out-of-court colony didn't materialize nan lawsuit ended up earlier nan British court.

Rodolfo Davalos, Cuba's typical astatine nan High Court successful LondonImage: Kin Cheung/AP/picture alliance

A scramble astir nan courthouse

The High Court lawsuit was astir 4 issues: tin CRF writer successful nan UK, did CRF decently get nan debts, tin nan Cuban cardinal slope beryllium sued, and is nan Cuban authorities nan last guarantor of these debts.

Before nan proceedings began, nan caller cardinal bank, Banco Central de Cuba, called CRF a "vulture fund" and claimed that it had illegally acquired nan debt, moreover bribing a elder slope charismatic successful nan process.

It besides claimed that nan debtor, BNC, was nary longer a cardinal bank. Banco Central de Cuba was founded successful 1997 and took complete galore of nan functions of nan aged cardinal bank, still it is simply a abstracted entity.

CRF denied nan allegations, saying it had tried for years to discuss a indebtedness restructuring woody pinch Cuba without receiving a response.

The CRF money was group up to put successful distressed Cuban authorities bonds. Today, it is now Cuba's largest backstage creditor and had a enslaved portfolio worthy €1.2 cardinal successful 2017, according to tribunal documents. Such investors typically bargain up indebtedness portfolios cheaply and past effort to writer nan debtor successful world courts for afloat repayment. It tin beryllium a very profitable business.

Banco Nacional de Cuba, nan fomer cardinal slope of CubaImage: Bibliographisches Institut/Prof. Dr. H. Wilhelmy/picture-alliance

In her ruling, Justice Sara Cockerill said that CRF had lawfully acquired nan indebtedness from ICBC Standard Bank, a UK subsidiary of Chinese slope ICBC.

At nan time, BNC consented to nan duty of its authorities and obligations nether nan agreement. However, it lacked nan authority to consent connected behalf of Cuba. As a result, Cuba is nary longer portion of nan tribunal lawsuit since it is not a guarantor for nan debt, according to nan London court. CRF has nan correct to request costs of nan indebtedness from nan BNC, but not from nan Cuban authorities itself.

Should a tribunal bid Banco Nacional de Cuba to repay nan much than €70 million, Tuesday's ruling intends that nan sum tin only beryllium recovered from BNC's assets and resources. Assets owned by nan Cuban government, such arsenic lipid tankers or offshore companies, would beryllium safe from eventual confiscation successful nan arena of nonpayment.

Both sides spot themselves arsenic nan winner

Accordingly, Havana called nan London judgement a success. "Republic of Cuba wins suit successful London: CRF is not a creditor to nan Cuban State," headlined nan state-run regular Granma. And Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted: "Cuba besides won successful London. Once again, nan nation's enemies person lost. Their lies met pinch a master and respected court."

But CRF's CEO David Charters, besides said of a "complete triumph for CRF." The English High Court recognized CRF arsenic a responsible creditor and did not corroborate immoderate allegations of bribery.

"CRF remains committed to uncovering a solution pinch Cuba that has zero effect connected its fund for astatine slightest 5 years, recognizing nan difficult economical business nan state is facing," Charters said aft nan verdict. "BNC was nan cardinal slope of Cuba and remains responsible for managing these unpaid Cuban debts."

Other creditors waiting successful nan wings

John Kavulich, president of nan New York-based lobby statement US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, shares this view. "Reading each of nan judgement, 94 pages, Cuba still owes nan money. That is important."

According to Kavulich, erstwhile and existent Cuban governments were not exonerated by nan court's decision. "To nan contrary, now location is much attraction than ever upon what nan authorities of Cuba owes, to whom nan authorities of Cuba owes, and that nan state provides a woefully inadequate situation from which nan nationalist sectors and backstage sectors from extracurricular of Cuba tin expect to beryllium repaid wrong nan position that monies were initially provided."

Cuba is suffering from an ongoing economical crisisImage: Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Cuban government, connected nan different hand, has many times declared that it will meet its repayment obligations. In nan summertime of 2021, it agreed to a deferral of payments pinch nan Paris Club, a group of countries that coordinate repayments by debtor countries.

Because of nan situation triggered by nan COVID-19 pandemic and nan tightening of nan US blockade, Cuba was no longer capable to work its debts. Cuba has not yet reached an statement pinch nan London Club, an informal group of backstage creditors. This intends they person been excluded from nan world superior markets.

CRF is expected to proceed pinch nan suit against BNC. Repayment of nan indebtedness would past beryllium decided successful a abstracted case. But first it will apt entreaty nan existent decision.

Cuba's justness minister, Oscar Silvera, said Wednesday that BNC will entreaty nan verdict. It has until May 19 to do this. "We judge that CRF is not a morganatic creditor of nan BNC, because nan enactment of recognizing it was unlawful," Silvera said.

The lawsuit will proceed to beryllium intimately followed by different Cuban creditors who are trying to retrieve a full of $7 cardinal worthy of sovereign indebtedness from Havana.

This article was primitively written successful German.