Gruesome cache of severed hands is evidence of trophy-taking in ancient Egypt

Jennifer Ouellette - Apr 7, 2023 1:10 p.m. UTC

There is grounds that ancient Egyptian soldiers would sever nan correct hands of foes and coming them to nan Pharaoh. That grounds comes successful nan shape of tomb inscriptions of salient warriors, arsenic good arsenic inscriptions and iconography connected temple reliefs. Archaeologists person now discovered nan first beingness grounds of specified a trophy-taking practice, according to a recent paper published successful nan diary Scientific Reports. The severed correct hands of 12 individuals were excavated from pits wrong a courtyard of a 15th Dynasty palace successful northeastern Egypt.

The 15th Dynasty (circa 1640-1530 BCE) rulers were known arsenic Hyksos ("rulers of overseas lands"), though they did not power each of Egypt from their spot of powerfulness successful nan metropolis of Avaris—the pharaohs of nan 16th and 17th Dynasties ruled from Thebes during nan aforesaid clip period. Historians disagree astir whether nan Hyksos came to Egypt arsenic invaders aliases gradually settled successful nan Nile delta earlier rising to power. But by nan precocious 17th Dynasty, nan Hyksos and nan pharaohs were astatine war, starring to nan former's conclusion by Ahmose I, who founded nan 18th Dynasty.

But nan Hyksos nevertheless near their people connected Egyptian civilization successful nan shape of definite technological advances and customs, including nan believe of presenting nan severed correct hands of defeated foes successful a alleged "gold of honor" ceremonial successful speech for a collar of aureate beads. Per nan authors, nan Egyptians look to person adopted nan civilization during Ahmose I's reign astatine nan latest, based connected a alleviation showing a heap of hands successful his temple successful Abydos. Tomb inscriptions and temple reliefs from nan 18th to nan 20th Dynasties "consistently picture manus counts connected nan battlefield pursuing awesome battles," nan authors wrote. However, location was nary beingness grounds of nan civilization beyond iconographic and literate sources—until now.

The precocious discovered severed hands were excavated from a tract called Tell El-Dab (ancient Avaris) successful nan courtyard of a palace that seems to person been occupied by nan Hyksos Khayan (c. 1700-1580 BCE), judging by nan seal impressions recovered successful offering pits. A azygous manus was recovered successful nan smallest of 3 pits, while nan different severed hands were recovered from 2 different pits, on pinch galore disarticulated fingers. The authors judge nan hands were those of 11 men and perchance 1 woman. Most of nan hands were placed thenar down, and respective had nan fingers splayed, though it was not clear whether this had been done deliberately, aliases whether ungraded unit flattened them into nan crushed aft burial.

Enlarge / Overview of severed correct hands discovered successful Pit L1543.

Analysis of nan remains revealed that nary fragments of little limb bones were still attached, nor were they recovered successful nan pits, suggesting that nan hands had been severed precisely—perhaps by cutting nan associated capsule and intersecting nan tendons of nan wrist joint, which was 1 of nan much communal methods. "If done correctly, location are nary trim marks connected nan bone," nan authors wrote, and indeed, this was nan lawsuit pinch nan 12 severed hands.

But were nan hands severed from surviving people, possibly arsenic punishment, aliases from nan precocious deceased? "In some cases, nan hands must person been soft and elastic erstwhile they were placed successful nan pit—that is, earlier rigor mortis sets in, aliases aft it has resolved," nan authors wrote. Since rigor mortis sets successful astir betwixt six to 8 hours aft death, if nan hands came from surviving victims, they must person been severed soon earlier nan offering ceremony. But nan authors judge it's much apt nan hands were trim disconnected aft rigor mortis had ended, i.e., betwixt 24 and 48 hours aft death. So nan hands must person been collected and kept for a while earlier they were placed successful nan pits.

All of this is accordant pinch nan severing being portion of an accounting and reward strategy successful nan aftermath of subject victories, per nan authors, particularly since each but 1 apt came from men, and nan offering pits wherever they were recovered were located successful a rather nationalist courtyard successful beforehand of nan throne room. Nor is location immoderate grounds successful Egyptian texts of severing hands arsenic punishment, though location is iconography depicting assemblage dismemberment and mutilation successful nan discourse of war, specified arsenic severed heads, ears, and genitals.