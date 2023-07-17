Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Comes To Disney Plus Very Soon

Marvel's Guardians of nan Galaxy Vol. 3 will soon beryllium disposable to watercourse astatine home. The superhero movie that caps disconnected James Gunn's trilogy hits Disney Plus connected August 2.

That's turning retired to beryllium a large week for at-home streaming of large movies, arsenic Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes to Peacock conscionable a time later, connected August 3.

Guardians of nan Galaxy Vol. 3 was released successful theaters connected May 5, truthful it's coming to Disney Plus 89 days aft that. The movie earned $842 cardinal worldwide astatine nan container office, which is much than nan first Guardians movie ($773 million) but little than Guardians of nan Galaxy Vol. 2 ($863 million).

As mentioned, Vol. 3 ended Gunn's trilogy, and he is now nan co-head of DC Studios. The Guardians bid could continue, and it seems Chris Pratt mightiness instrumentality astir and support playing Star-Lord. Other actors, including Dave Bautista (Drax), person said they are moving on.

It's imaginable Marvel could revive nan Guardians bid down nan roadworthy pinch different actors, but thing is definite astatine this stage. For now, Marvel movie fans tin look guardant to is The Marvels starring Brie Larson this November.