Guardiola issues huge Haaland update as Man City boss looks ahead to crucial Southampton clash

Manchester City head Pep Guardiola has declared that Erling Haaland could beryllium disposable for their conflict against Southampton connected Saturday.

This will travel arsenic a awesome boost to his team’s title hopes, pinch nan Cityzens presently trailing convention leaders Arsenal by 8 points pinch 1 crippled successful hand.

Guardiola besides gave his thoughts connected nan return of Frank Lampard and told america nan concealed connected really not to get sacked.

City caput to St. Mary’s pinch some sides hopeless for 3 points.

The Saints presently find themselves bottommost of nan Premier League table, but are conscionable 4 points distant from information and pinch a large triumph they could boost their endurance hopes massively.

City will look a 3rd different Southampton head successful nan aforesaid play this weekend, this clip Ruben Selles, which Guardiola thinks will make nan task much difficult.

“If head was appointed yesterday it would beryllium difficult but they’ve played a fewer games pinch nan caller manager,” he said.

“The patterns are rather clear. Every squad is playing for something, a conflict for nan Premier League and a conflict to beryllium successful nan Premier League. Every crippled has its ain characteristic and you person to beryllium ready.

“Southampton person ever been truthful reliable there, nan crippled we made it to 100 points they were overmuch amended than us, we’ve drawn before. It’s reliable and I person a emotion tomorrow won’t beryllium an exception.”

When asked if Haaland will beryllium fresh connected Saturday, Guardiola said: “He trained nan past 2 days, really good. He will beryllium ready. Bayern Munich is my past thought.”

Haaland’s return is bad news for Southampton, but awesome news for City aft the striker has scored a stunning 28 Premier League goals already this season.

If he tin proceed his erstwhile form, nan Premier League champions could still person a chance of defending their title.

On nan title race, Guardiola has remained hopeful, saying: “If we driblet points Arsenal will beryllium champions successful advance, if we win, win, win, we mightiness beryllium champions astatine nan extremity of nan season.

“We are utilized to it, it’s not a problem.”

Next, nan attraction turned to Lampard, who was reinstated arsenic Chelsea head connected Thursday and will return nan helm astatine Stamford Bridge until nan extremity of nan season

According to reports, Guardiola allegedly invited nan ex-England to meal aft being sacked arsenic Everton head successful January.

When asked if his induce still stands, he said: “No, we were successful touch erstwhile he was astatine Everton but beautiful judge now he’ll beryllium busy.

“Maybe astatine nan extremity of nan season. [Good he gets different chance] Yeah, of course, an opportunity astatine nan nine he loves, a caller situation for him.”

Guardiola was past asked if managers are fixed capable clip successful nan modern game, to which he responded: “I deliberation that sporting head and owners make nan decisions connected managers erstwhile to sack him and really it works.

“In this state erstwhile I was younger it ever had nan contented to support nan managers.”

“What happens coming pinch a batch of unit for everyone, a batch of investment, successful a measurement I understand there’s a batch of pressure. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. It is what it is, you person to adapt.”

Finally, Guardiola was questioned connected why he has ne'er been sacked – thing that is very uncommon successful shot these days, to which he jokingly replied: “I will show you nan secret, we triumph games.

“If we don’t triumph games I would beryllium sacked. It’s not because my hairsbreadth is amended than nan different ones. I’m not sacked because we triumph a batch of games.”

READ MORE: Barcelona oculus stunning move for Man City prima arsenic Guardiola plans for life without him adjacent season