Guatemalans protest against government interference in August's election

GUATEMALA CITY — Hundreds of Guatemalans demonstrated Monday to protestation interference by courts and prosecutors against a progressive candidate’s information successful August’s second-round statesmanlike election.

The government’s actions against Bernardo Arévalo person included suspending his Seed Movement statement and raiding nan country’s predetermination tribunal offices aft it certified first-round predetermination results that put Arévalo into nan Aug. 20 runoff against blimpish erstwhile first woman Sandra Torres.

Under Guatemalan law, authorities cannot suspend a governmental statement during an predetermination campaign. U.S. officials person called nan actions a threat to nan Guatemala’s democracy.

On Monday, civic groups marched successful Guatemala City pinch placards demanding free elections and an extremity to nan harassment. Demonstrator Sergio Morataya said President Alejandro Giammattei and nan lawyer wide were “interfering successful nan electoral process.”

A protester pinch a photograph of Attorney General Consuelo Porras successful Guatemala City connected Monday. Johan Ordonez / AFP - Getty Images

Last week, agents and constabulary raided nan offices of Arévalo’s Seed Movement statement arsenic portion of an investigation into alleged wrongdoing successful nan party’s formation.

Arévalo denounced nan ambush arsenic forbidden and said it “is portion of nan governmental persecution that nan corrupt number that knows it is losing powerfulness time by time is carrying retired to effort to intimidate us, to effort to derail nan electoral process.”

The ambush followed allegations by Guatemalan electoral authorities that a number of authorities actors were attempting to interfere pinch nan statesmanlike election.

Guatemala’s governmental strategy has been successful disarray since Arévalo placed a astonishing 2nd among nan 22 candidates successful nan first information of voting June 25 to switch Giammattei, who could not activity re-election. Torres vanished first, and nan different runoff spot had been wide expected to besides beryllium taken by a conservative.

Certification of last month’s results were delayed for 2 weeks and nan Attorney General’s Office announced an investigation into really Arévalo’s statement gathered nan basal signatures respective years earlier to form. Prosecutors initially won a suspension of nan party’s ineligible position from a judge, but nan Constitutional Court granted a preliminary injunction blocking that.

As portion of that investigation, agents searched nan Supreme Electoral Tribunal for a 2nd clip past week. That led nan tribunal to activity an injunction from nan Constitutional Court connected Friday to protect nan electoral process.