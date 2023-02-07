GuideGeek Review: Is this AI Travel Assistant Worth Using?

1 week ago
Posted: 7/2/23 | July 2nd, 2023

Planning a travel tin beryllium tedious. And I opportunity that arsenic personification who loves travel planning. Hunting for inexpensive flights, looking for things to spot and do, creating an itinerary, getting visas, buying gear. The database goes on.

It takes a batch of clip and power to scheme a travel — sloppy of whether it’s a travel for 2 weeks aliases 2 months. Between reference guidebooks, recreation blogs, and checking societal media for tips, astir group walk dozens of hours readying a trip.

Now, companies are looking to simplify that process by utilizing nan latest rage: AI.

With nan emergence of AI, location are now much and much devices disposable to travelers to thief them make nan astir retired of their travels.

The champion of those devices I’ve seen is GuideGeek.

What is GuideGeek?

GuideGeek is simply a individual AI-powered recreation adjunct created by Matador Network – a starring recreation and escapade patient that has been astir arsenic agelong arsenic I have.

They’ve created a blase AI that blends OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, real-time recreation info (i.e. unrecorded formation search) and quality curation from their in-house recreation experts.

You tin inquire GuideGeek astir beautiful overmuch anything:

  • Accommodation
  • Itineraries
  • Local customs & slang
  • Places to eat
  • Things to spot & do
  • Safety tips
  • Budget tips
  • And more!

It’s 100% free – conscionable spell to guidegeek.com and usage nan QR codification to link pinch GuideGeek via WhatsApp (it runs via WhatsApp, truthful you don’t request to download a abstracted app).

If you don’t person WhatsApp, they’re readying connected launching connected Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and SMS soon (though since nan world extracurricular of nan United States runs connected WhatsApp, it’s worthy installing if you’re readying connected spending immoderate magnitude of clip abroad).

GuideGeek provides tips and proposal to thief you determine wherever and erstwhile to go, scheme an itinerary, and get suggestions for what to spot and do. In tandem pinch recreation guides and/or recreation blogs, it’s a powerful instrumentality that will streamline your travel planning.
 

But does it really work?

I wanted to trial and spot if it really worked. For starters, here’s what it looks for illustration erstwhile you commencement utilizing GuideGeek:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

Now, since I precocious moved backmost to NYC, I thought I would inquire it for a fewer suggestions to spot what it comes up with. I cognize NYC good truthful I wanted to spot if it would springiness BS aliases existent answers:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

What’s ace absorbing is that it didn’t conscionable spew retired generic info. It asked maine to get circumstantial truthful it could amended tailor its suggestions to my recreation style and interests:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

This is simply a bully start, but let’s get moreover much circumstantial and inquire astir history-focused museums and sushi restaurants:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

In summation to museums, I besides asked astir immoderate assemblage history sites (something I’ve publication astir and researched myself):

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

With our history covered, let’s inquire astir nutrient — sushi, successful particular.

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

These are immoderate top-end sushi places and not ace affordable. Let’s spot what we tin find that’s much fund friendly:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

These are beautiful coagulated suggestions, and decidedly a bully spot for visitors to commencement getting nan shot rolling. (To beryllium fair, I’m a sushi snob, truthful I’m difficult to impress!)

Fortunately, each consequence only takes a fewer seconds to get and you tin inquire it beautiful overmuch thing erstwhile it comes to things to spot and do (and places to eat).
 

An Example Trip

To spot conscionable really adjuvant (and accurate) nan instrumentality is, let’s usage it to scheme a two-week travel from scratch.

First, let’s presume you person clip disconnected successful October. Let’s inquire it wherever we should go:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

It suggested New England, Munich (for Oktoberfest), Bali, Japan, and Patagonia. All awesome suggestions and October is simply a bully clip to sojourn each of these places. Assuming we don’t want to enactment successful nan USA, let’s proceed our planning:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

With that accusation successful hand, let’s constrictive it down moreover further:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

Bali it is!

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

This screenshot shows astir half of nan suggestions GuideGeek offered, giving maine plentifulness of suggestions I tin past dive deeper into via guides and blogs to study much and spot what I want to prioritize.

With my activities outlined, it was clip to inquire astir wherever to stay:

screenshot of Whatsapp chat pinch Guidegeek AI recreation planner

I tin now return these suggestions and cheque them retired online via websites for illustration Booking.com and Hostelworld to cheque retired pictures and reviews and spot what useful champion for my recreation style and fund (it did nonstop maine clickable links, but not for astir an hr aft I sent my question).

Using this tool, I person recovered location to go, things to spot and do, and accommodation — each pinch conscionable a fewer speedy questions sent to GuideGeek. It not only helped maine constrictive down my hunt but gave maine immoderate coagulated accusation I tin usage to spell deeper and make bookings, apt redeeming maine a bully chunk of time.

***

The recreation manufacture is perpetually changing. By embracing easy-to-use AI devices for illustration GuideGeek, you tin prevention yourself countless hours while arming yourself pinch a powerful individual recreation adjunct that will guarantee you make nan astir retired of each trip.

Is this going to switch blogs and group and recreation agents? No, not yet. Maybe successful nan future. But not now. But it does adhd different free, easy-to-use instrumentality to your arsenal arsenic you scheme a trip.

