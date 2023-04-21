Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela continue to expand their sound on new album

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The caller medium from nan duo Rodrigo y Gabriela is for illustration an encyclopedia of guitar sounds...

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "THE EYE THAT CATCHES THE DREAM")

CHANG: ...From poolside jazzy riffs for illustration this...

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "THE EYE THAT CATCHES THE DREAM")

CHANG: ...To funky flamenco strumming...

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "SEEKING UNREALITY")

CHANG: ...To thing that sounds consecutive retired of nan cowboy Western movie soundtrack.

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "TRUE NATURE")

GABRIELA QUINTERO: When you play guitar and you're young, you conscionable want to play, and you don't spot borders musically. You only spot guitar - six strings (laughter).

RODRIGO SANCHEZ: You tin play immoderate benignant of euphony - classical, jazz, rock, ranchero.

CHANG: Gabriela Quintero plays rhythm, and Rodrigo Sanchez plays lead. Their caller medium is called "In Between Thoughts... A New World." And contempt nan duo's fluency successful truthful galore different guitar styles, nan point that primitively brought them together successful nan early 1990s was their shared emotion of metal.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIERRA ACIDA SONG, "SIN TI")

CHANG: The 2 played successful a group called Tierra Acida successful Mexico City.

QUINTERO: I deliberation we shared nan aforesaid benignant of philharmonic taste. We some were attracted to guitar music, particularly thrash metal, which is based connected riffs and solos.

SANCHEZ: We had benignant of this, I think, nan philharmonic tastes successful communal and, you know, nan thrust and nan power to - you know, to play. But we had this emotion for acoustic guitar arsenic good arsenic electric.

CHANG: That emotion for acoustic guitar soon led them to return a full 180 successful their philharmonic careers. They near nan metallic set down and went to play beachside resorts connected nan Pacific seashore of Mexico.

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "NEW ONE")

QUINTERO: We were playing, like, inheritance euphony and nan weddings and nan sunset and, like, really swanky scenarios.

CHANG: And from there, they drifted to Europe, reasoning they would beryllium entertaining group successful likewise comfortable settings, but not so.

QUINTERO: We were a small spot civilization shocked backmost past because we get successful Ireland '99, and that was April. It was freezing (laughter), and we didn't speak really good English.

CHANG: And gigs were difficult to travel by, truthful instead, they began busking connected nan streets of Dublin.

QUINTERO: Playing location was a humble acquisition and besides made america ore a lot. We needed to beryllium truthful coming successful those 40 minutes, truthful intense, conscionable giving our hearts there, you know? So...

CHANG: And those efforts paid off. In 2008, 1 of their songs appeared successful nan aviator of "Breaking Bad."

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "TAMACUN")

CHANG: Walter White is sitting successful nan backmost of a constabulary car, watching Jesse Pinkman shape a daring escape.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "BREAKING BAD")

BRYAN CRANSTON: (As Walter White) Oh, my God, Pinkman.

CHANG: And a fewer years later, they took nan shape astatine a White House dinner...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BARACK OBAMA: After nan first performances by Rodrigo and Gabriela...

CHANG: ...Performing for President Obama and his guest, erstwhile Mexican President Felipe Calderon.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

OBAMA: We want to spot you guys retired present having immoderate fun. All right?

CHANG: And past successful 2020, they took location a Grammy for champion modern instrumental album.

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "METTAVOLUTION")

QUINTERO: Our past album, "Mettavolution," earlier this 1 won nan Grammy. So we were conscionable very excited to cognize that we had - we were facing this very agelong circuit worldwide. We were truthful fresh and excited, and past this pandemic started. And past we learned we were not going to spell anywhere. You know, it was a batch of this uncertainty.

SANCHEZ: We started to constitute euphony conscionable arsenic therapy, I guess, erstwhile we were successful nan studio. And knowing that we didn't cognize what was going to happen, we didn't put immoderate benignant of limits connected what we were going to usage successful position of instruments. And, you know, truthful we added electrical guitars. We added electronics. And eventually, we added a afloat orchestra.

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "TRUE NATURE")

SANCHEZ: So things were benignant of growing. As we benignant of recorded the, you know, first, nan 2nd track, nan 3rd track, we were getting really into it, but we still didn't cognize that was going to go our caller album.

CHANG: What is it for illustration moving pinch a afloat orchestra after, for truthful long, moving pinch conscionable nan 2 of you astir of nan clip for your albums?

QUINTERO: Well, initially, erstwhile we were conscionable connected nan process of finishing nan - each nan physics parts of this album, past we some came up pinch nan thought to - why we don't adhd an orchestra? Why not (laughter)? You know, it's conscionable like, if nan world is going to end, we mightiness extremity it pinch playing and creating this medium and this music.

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "DESCENDING TO NOWHERE")

CHANG: Well, erstwhile group inquire you, what is your music's taste identity, really do you reply that mobility these days?

SANCHEZ: We ne'er do.

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "THE EYE THAT CATCHES THE DREAM")

SANCHEZ: People tin telephone it whatever. We don't really beryllium to immoderate peculiar genre that has been benignant of created by personification successful a grounds shop aliases something, you know?

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "THE EYE THAT CATCHES THE DREAM")

CHANG: It is unthinkable to spot nan way that you person had arsenic a duo from, you know, 2 guitarists busking successful Ireland to becoming an world sensation, moving connected movie soundtracks, playing for U.S. and Mexican presidents, winning a Grammy conscionable a fewer years ago. And erstwhile you look astatine nan arc of your career, why do you deliberation your euphony has resonated pinch truthful galore people?

QUINTERO: Probably it's Rod's catchy melodies had to do pinch that and because it has nan beat. It makes it very accessible, you know? It makes it danceable.

SANCHEZ: That's a awesome question. But we were ne'er into nan thought of becoming nan astir skillful guitar players, you know? It's - we don't travel from that inheritance of, like, oh, I request to beryllium nan fastest, or, I request to be, you know, nan champion guitar subordinate successful nan world aliases whatever.

QUINTERO: The catchiest.

SANCHEZ: Exactly. We conscionable wanted to play music. And having each these taste background, like, operation of, you know, being successful Mexico City, being this middle-class kid, listening to each these euphony from each complete nan world and our parents and each that, astir apt that - you know, everything - it's a operation of everything that has, you know, this large appeal, I guess. I don't know. What do you think?

CHANG: (Laughter) I mean, your euphony ever makes maine want to dance. I consciousness for illustration I almost vibrate erstwhile I perceive to your albums.

QUINTERO: Oh, cool.

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "FINDING MYSELF LEADS ME TO YOU")

CHANG: Rodrigo y Gabriela's caller medium is called "In Between Thoughts... A New World." Thank you truthful overmuch for sharing this clip pinch us.

QUINTERO: Oh, convey you, Ailsa.

SANCHEZ: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF RODRIGO Y GABRIELA'S "FINDING MYSELF LEADS ME TO YOU")

