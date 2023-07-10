Gun rights group issues 'travel advisory' for Massachusetts after lawmaker proposes more firearm restrictions

A gun-rights defense group issued a "travel advisory" for Massachusetts after a Democrat lawmaker revenge a measure that would put much restrictions connected firearms.

The National Association for Gun Rights issued nan advisory connected Tuesday and said nan rule would beryllium among nan astir restrictive successful nan U.S.

"The National Association for Gun Rights has issued a Travel Advisory for weapon owners to and wrong Massachusetts successful consequence to nan State Legislature’s 140-page bill, House Docket 4420. HD 4420 is simply a broad weapon power measure that would ostensibly prohibition much guns than immoderate existent rule successful nan United States," nan statement said successful a property release.

According to nan Boston Globe, nan measure would do nan following:

Guns are displayed successful a shop successful Greeley, Pennsylvania, connected Oct. 9, 2022. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Require receivers and barrels of a weapon to beryllium registered and person serial numbers.

Further grow Massachusett's "red emblem law" and see schoolhouse administrators, aesculapian professionals and employers to beryllium connected nan database of individuals who tin petition an emergency protective bid against weapon owners who mightiness coming a consequence of harming themselves aliases others.

Close loopholes that unfastened nan doorway for group to modify a ineligible weapon into an forbidden automatic weapon.

For 18- to 21-year-olds, nan measure would region shotguns aliases semiautomatic rifles from nan caller long-gun permit.

Prohibit guns successful polling places, authorities buildings, schools and backstage spot without support from an owner.

Penalties for failing to study mislaid aliases stolen guns would beryllium increased.

Allow group to surrender forbidden guns anonymously without facing prosecution nether an updated firearm surrender program.

People seeking to get a licence to ain a weapon would beryllium required to complete a unrecorded firearm training and complete a written exam.

State police, alternatively of section police, would beryllium tasked pinch nan oversight of weapon dealers.

Dudley Brown, president of nan National Association for Gun Rights, said successful a statement, "This is astir apt nan biggest and worst package of weapon power regularisation I person ever seen."

Guns are displayed astatine a weapon shop successful Oregon connected Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo / Andrew Selsky)

"A prohibition connected almost each guns, registration of each weapon and mag successful nan authorities (old and new) and a de facto prohibition connected firearms transportation are successful nan bill. Massachusetts conscionable secured [the] apical position arsenic nan astir dispute authorities successful nan national to weapon owners," Brown wrote. "Your gun rights and your state are astatine superior consequence successful nan Commonwealth of Massachusetts. If you unrecorded location you mightiness want to battalion your bags and if you are reasoning of walking there, you request to reconsider."

The bill's author, Democrat Rep. Michael Day, told FOX Affiliate Boston 25, "We’re not trying to spell aft aliases criminalize due licence [holders], group who tin responsibly transportation a firearm."

A customer holds a Glock 17 for waste astatine Redstone Firearms successful Burbank, California, connected Sept. 16, 2022. (Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This is really intending to get astatine those that are evading our codification of laws done nan advancement of exertion and criminal behavior," Day said.

Fox News Digital reached retired to Day for comment.