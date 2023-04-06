Gunmen kill dozens in rural Nigerian village

By Chris Ewokor BBC News, Abuja

Dozens of group person been killed successful Nigeria aft gunmen stormed a agrarian colony and opened occurrence connected residents.

At slightest 51 group died successful nan onslaught successful nan colony of Umogidi successful Benue State, and group location were searching for much bodies connected Friday.

The information down nan onslaught is unclear, but clashes are communal betwixt nomadic herders and settled farmers.

Farmers impeach herders of destroying their crops, while nan herders impeach farmers of attacking their animals.

A number of group are still reported to beryllium missing pursuing Wednesday's attack.

The equipped pack reportedly began nan onslaught successful nan colony market. Residents said galore group ran into nan bush to hide but were gunned down.

Bala Ejeh, a section authorities official, told nan AFP news agency that nan gunmen attacked while group were mourning 3 others who had been killed a time earlier.

He said his ain boy had been killed successful nan attack.

The region has been 1 of nan hardest deed by clashes betwixt farmers and herders.

Although information forces person been deployed to nan region, their beingness has not stopped nan deadly clashes.

Around nan BBC