Guy Pearce Issues Lengthy Apology Following Trans Tweet

LA Confidential and Memento prima Guy Pearce has made a lengthy apology aft tweeting astir nan statement astir roles for trans actors.

Pearce, whose breakout domiciled was arsenic a resistance queen successful The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of nan Desert, had questioned nan statement astir trans actors playing some trans and non-trans characters successful a now-deleted tweet.

Pearce had written: “A mobility – if nan only group allowed to play trans characters r trans folk, past r we besides suggesting nan only group trans people tin play r trans characters. Surely that will limit ur profession arsenic an actor? Isn’t nan constituent of an character to beryllium capable play anyone extracurricular ur ain world?”

He had past engaged pinch respective respondents, debating nan roles disposable to trans actors and saying this was “a very different point” to nan 1 he was making.

Today he issued a agelong missive connected Twitter, successful which he offered “sincere apologies for crassly focussing connected conscionable 1 already harassed minority.”

He said he understood that his mobility was “insensitive” and that his constituent he was trying to raise was astir “defending nan meaning of acting and thing more… Throwing nan taxable onto 1 number group successful peculiar was unnecessary, particularly from a man for illustration me, pinch a “Full House” of privilege.”

Pearce said that “none of this is straightforward,” but had raised nan constituent aft “many people” asked him whether “gay group should person played” nan lead roles successful The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of nan Desert since it was released successful 1994. “Similar discussions are occurring astir trans actors and trans roles,” he added.

I posted a tweet yesterday that I shouldn't have, which to forestall upsetting anyone other I person now deleted. A fuller apology and mentation of nan constituent I was raising is attached xx Guy pic.twitter.com/bu1vLQcPFm — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) March 28, 2023

Pearce said he did not judge artists should person to uncover their “personal identities, intersexual preference, governmental stance, disability, belief beliefs etc” to summation activity but acknowledged: “It’s clear a awesome galore insignificant communities are underrepresented connected surface and that truthful excessively are actors from those communities.”

He said nan statement had led him to “reflect much astir acting and its spot successful nan world,” adding: “Our manufacture is already a cesspool of politics, bums of seats funding, nepotism and favouritism.”