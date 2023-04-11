Hacker drains $13M from GDAC crypto exchange

11 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Hacker drains $13M from GDAC crypto exchange

Last updated Apr 11, 2023

GDAC speech became nan latest unfortunate of hacking attacks successful nan crypto sector.

GDAC speech is simply a South Korean crypto exchange, registered pinch Korean authorities agencies for illustration FIU and nan Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA). Under nan crypto regularisation model of South Korea, rules are highly strict & capable to prohibit nan engagement of bad actors successful nan crypto industry.

On 10 April 2023, GDAC Crypto speech faced a hack onslaught connected its basking crypto wallets. Through nan hack attack, nan attacker drained $13 cardinal worthy of crypto assets, including 60 BTC, 350.5 ETH, 10,000,000 WEMIX, and 220,000 USDT.
Reports noted that, successful this hacking incident, nan speech mislaid astir 23% of its full custodial assets.
To extremity immoderate benignant of further attack, nan speech halted deposit & withdrawal services and besides confirmed that nan speech approached rule enforcement agencies e.g FIU and nan Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA).

Exchange besides confirmed that its squad contacted different crypto exchanges to frost nan costs linked pinch nan stolen funds.

“We inquire those successful complaint of exchanges handling virtual assets to instantly artifact nan deposit from nan reside wherever nan withdrawal occurred,” arsenic stated successful nan charismatic notice.

Crypto information patient Peckshield reported that hacker(s) person already moved 461 Ethereum connected nan celebrated Ethereum crypto mixing level Tornado Cash, precocious banned by nan US OFAC agency.

#PeckShieldAlert South Korean crypto speech #GDAC has reported that it suffered a hack, pinch hackers stealing ~$13M worthy of cryptos, which represents 23% of its full custodial assets, from their basking wallet

Most of nan worth that was taken was connected nan #WEMIX blockchain
~461… pic.twitter.com/tP01od7LH2

— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) April 11, 2023

WeMix token is an averagely celebrated crypto token successful nan world crypto marketplace and this news acted arsenic a catalyst to dump nan value of this coin, arsenic we tin spot successful nan value chart attached below.

Hacker drains $13M from GDAC crypto speech 1

Earlier this, nan Crypto assemblage saw a hack onslaught connected nan Decentralised Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Euler Finance, wherever hackers drained astir $200 cardinal worthy of crypto assets but later returned nan mostly of nan funds.

Read also: Coinbase will adhd Lightning web support for Bitcoin

More
Source Bitcoinik

Related Article

Bitcoin Price Predicted To Hit $10 Million By These Fund Managers Amidst US Dollar Collapse

Bitcoin Price Predicted To Hit $10 Million By These Fund Managers Amidst US Dollar Collapse

2 hours ago
Hacker Exploit South Korean Exchange GDAC, Drains Over $14 Million

Hacker Exploit South Korean Exchange GDAC, Drains Over $14 Million

2 hours ago
Ash Environmental DAO Announces Ash Token Sale to Champion Social Good

Ash Environmental DAO Announces Ash Token Sale to Champion Social Good

2 hours ago
Here Are The DeFi Tokens That Are Outperforming The Market

Here Are The DeFi Tokens That Are Outperforming The Market

3 hours ago
Conflux price prediction: CFX outlook after 15% spike today

Conflux price prediction: CFX outlook after 15% spike today

3 hours ago
Here’s why Solana price just made a bullish breakout

Here’s why Solana price just made a bullish breakout

3 hours ago

Popular Article

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

22 hours ago
Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

22 hours ago
Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

13 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

13 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.