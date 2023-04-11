Hacker drains $13M from GDAC crypto exchange

GDAC speech became nan latest unfortunate of hacking attacks successful nan crypto sector.

GDAC speech is simply a South Korean crypto exchange, registered pinch Korean authorities agencies for illustration FIU and nan Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA). Under nan crypto regularisation model of South Korea, rules are highly strict & capable to prohibit nan engagement of bad actors successful nan crypto industry.

On 10 April 2023, GDAC Crypto speech faced a hack onslaught connected its basking crypto wallets. Through nan hack attack, nan attacker drained $13 cardinal worthy of crypto assets, including 60 BTC, 350.5 ETH, 10,000,000 WEMIX, and 220,000 USDT.

Reports noted that, successful this hacking incident, nan speech mislaid astir 23% of its full custodial assets.

To extremity immoderate benignant of further attack, nan speech halted deposit & withdrawal services and besides confirmed that nan speech approached rule enforcement agencies e.g FIU and nan Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA).

Exchange besides confirmed that its squad contacted different crypto exchanges to frost nan costs linked pinch nan stolen funds.

“We inquire those successful complaint of exchanges handling virtual assets to instantly artifact nan deposit from nan reside wherever nan withdrawal occurred,” arsenic stated successful nan charismatic notice.

Crypto information patient Peckshield reported that hacker(s) person already moved 461 Ethereum connected nan celebrated Ethereum crypto mixing level Tornado Cash, precocious banned by nan US OFAC agency.

#PeckShieldAlert South Korean crypto speech #GDAC has reported that it suffered a hack, pinch hackers stealing ~$13M worthy of cryptos, which represents 23% of its full custodial assets, from their basking wallet Most of nan worth that was taken was connected nan #WEMIX blockchain

~461… pic.twitter.com/tP01od7LH2 — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) April 11, 2023

WeMix token is an averagely celebrated crypto token successful nan world crypto marketplace and this news acted arsenic a catalyst to dump nan value of this coin, arsenic we tin spot successful nan value chart attached below.

Earlier this, nan Crypto assemblage saw a hack onslaught connected nan Decentralised Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Euler Finance, wherever hackers drained astir $200 cardinal worthy of crypto assets but later returned nan mostly of nan funds.

Read also: Coinbase will adhd Lightning web support for Bitcoin