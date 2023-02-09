Hackers post data stolen from the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

After extending a deadline for weeks successful an effort to extract a ransom, hackers person posted a trove of information seized precocious past twelvemonth from nan Housing Authority of nan City of Los Angeles.

A announcement posted connected nan acheronian web tract LockBit precocious Thursday said each disposable information had been uploaded.

It was not instantly clear whether personally identifiable accusation for illustration addresses aliases telephone numbers was included successful nan documents. By Friday afternoon, nan tract had gone down, arsenic Lockbit’s acheronian web sites often do.

HACLA, 1 of nan nation’s largest nationalist lodging authorities, provides affordable lodging to much than 83,000 households successful its Public Housing and Section 8 rental assistance programs, and offers a scope of imperishable supportive lodging programs for bum households.

Brett Callow, a threat expert for nan New Zealand-based cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said nan hackers posted nan information successful 2 tranches, nan first connected March 9. A banner announcing, ‘ALL FILES UPLOADED” was past posted astatine 9:08 p.m. Thursday section time.

Callow, who alerted The Times to nan posting, said he had not accessed nan information because he had “no logic to further invade folks’ privacy.”

But he said nan hackers posted an 88-megabyte matter archive pinch an scale of each nan files they claimed to person posted.

Individuals who deploy nan LockBit malware first published screenshots connected Dec. 31 representing what they claimed were 15 terabytes of information they had seized and giving nan lodging agency until Jan. 12 to salary a ransom.

In its first ransom demand, nan group published what appeared to beryllium a slope connection and a database of folders. The files names suggested a wide scope of information ranging from delicate to mundane — from payroll, audits and taxes to a 2021 vacation video.

The size of nan information group and nan building of nan folders suggested that nan onslaught targeted a shared record retention strategy and not a azygous machine.

The lodging agency had not responded Friday day to The Times’ questions astir whether a ransom was paid and astir what steps it had taken to notify and protect those whose accusation whitethorn person been exposed.

Possible forbidden uses of immoderate individual information would beryllium personality fraud aliases nan nationalist disclosure of documents relating to disciplinary proceedings and alleged harassment, Callow said.

“That tin evidently beryllium very uncomfortable for nan individuals progressive and could moreover beryllium utilized for blackmail,” he said.

LockBit was described arsenic “one of nan astir progressive and destructive ransomware variants successful nan world” successful a 2022 criminal complaint revenge by nan Department of Justice against an alleged participant.

The complaint claimed that members of LockBit had made much than $100 cardinal successful ransom demands since January 2020, successfully extracting “tens of millions” from victims.

A similar onslaught against nan Los Angeles Unified School District by hacker group Vice Society resulted successful nan release of thousands of files past autumn erstwhile nan schoolhouse territory refused to pay.

The onslaught trim unit and students disconnected from email and knocked retired systems that teachers usage to station lessons and return attendance.