Buyers of refurbished phones are turning to nan iPhone much and more, according to caller research.

For group who don't want to unreserved retired and bargain nan best iPhone Apple has to connection each azygous year, nan refurbished marketplace is simply a awesome spot to shop. Picking up a refurbished iPhone 13 for a awesome woody is easier than you mightiness think, and group are now doing it successful droves.

A caller study suggests that a whopping 49% of each refurbished phones sold are iPhones, pinch nan figures covering nan full satellite crossed 2022.

Numbers shared by Counterpoint Research (opens successful caller tab) propose that 49% of each refurbished phones sold astir nan globe had an Apple logo connected past twelvemonth pinch Samsung sitting successful 2nd spot pinch 26%. The wide refurbished marketplace grew 5% globally, pinch China really seeing a monolithic 17% diminution compared to 2021.

Apple specifically saw a large jump successful nan number of group buying its refurbished handsets.

"In position of brands, Apple’s world volumes grew 16% YoY successful 2022, taking its secondary marketplace stock to complete 49%," nan study notes. "Apple is nan fastest-growing marque successful nan utilized and refurbished sectors globally." It's besides suggested that nan secondary marketplace is affecting Apple's expertise to waste caller models for illustration nan iPhone 14.

Apple is expected to denote its latest models nether nan iPhone 15 lineup this fall, but it remains to beryllium seen whether group will flock to prime 1 up aliases hold for nan refurbished iPhone 14 models to flood nan market. Apple doesn't presently waste refurbished iPhone 14 models but third-party resellers for illustration Amazon do.

Notably, Samsung's 26% of nan refurbished marketplace was really down from nan 28% fig it posted nan twelvemonth prior. Counterpoint Research notes that immoderate Android users switching to iOS apt reduced nan number of group buying utilized Samsung phones.