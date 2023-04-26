Half of all refurbished phones are iPhones

2 days ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Half of all refurbished phones are iPhones
iPhone 13 review
(Image credit: Future)

Buyers of refurbished phones are turning to nan iPhone much and more, according to caller research.

For group who don't want to unreserved retired and bargain nan best iPhone Apple has to connection each azygous year, nan refurbished marketplace is simply a awesome spot to shop. Picking up a refurbished iPhone 13 for a awesome woody is easier than you mightiness think, and group are now doing it successful droves.

A caller study suggests that a whopping 49% of each refurbished phones sold are iPhones, pinch nan figures covering nan full satellite crossed 2022.

49% of each refurbed phones are Apple's

Numbers shared by Counterpoint Research (opens successful caller tab) propose that 49% of each refurbished phones sold astir nan globe had an Apple logo connected past twelvemonth pinch Samsung sitting successful 2nd spot pinch 26%. The wide refurbished marketplace grew 5% globally, pinch China really seeing a monolithic 17% diminution compared to 2021.

Apple specifically saw a large jump successful nan number of group buying its refurbished handsets.

"In position of brands, Apple’s world volumes grew 16% YoY successful 2022, taking its secondary marketplace stock to complete 49%," nan study notes. "Apple is nan fastest-growing marque successful nan utilized and refurbished sectors globally." It's besides suggested that nan secondary marketplace is affecting Apple's expertise to waste caller models for illustration nan iPhone 14.

Apple is expected to denote its latest models nether nan iPhone 15 lineup this fall, but it remains to beryllium seen whether group will flock to prime 1 up aliases hold for nan refurbished iPhone 14 models to flood nan market. Apple doesn't presently waste refurbished iPhone 14 models but third-party resellers for illustration Amazon do.

Notably, Samsung's 26% of nan refurbished marketplace was really down from nan 28% fig it posted nan twelvemonth prior. Counterpoint Research notes that immoderate Android users switching to iOS apt reduced nan number of group buying utilized Samsung phones.

Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to travel guides tin move immoderate iPhone proprietor into an Apple aficionado

Oliver Haslam has written astir Apple and nan wider exertion business for much than a decade pinch bylines connected How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and galore more. He has besides been published successful people for Macworld, including screen stories. At iMore, Oliver is progressive successful regular news sum and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts successful much detail, too.

Having grown up utilizing PCs and spending acold excessively overmuch money connected graphics paper and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to nan Mac pinch a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since past he's seen nan maturation of nan smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and caller merchandise categories travel and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and beautiful overmuch thing that has a artillery aliases plugs into a wall. Oliver besides covers mobile gaming for iMore, pinch Apple Arcade a peculiar focus. He's been gaming since nan Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend nan truth he tin play console value titles connected his pouch computer.

More
Source Imore

Related Article

Amazon earnings highlight a fairly positive quarter for Big Tech despite big cuts

Amazon earnings highlight a fairly positive quarter for Big Tech despite big cuts

56 minutes ago
Microsoft makes its AI-powered Designer tool available in preview

Microsoft makes its AI-powered Designer tool available in preview

1 hour ago
Bluesky’s best shot at success is to embrace shitposting

Bluesky’s best shot at success is to embrace shitposting

1 hour ago
YouTube Music is Google's second way to listen to podcasts

YouTube Music is Google's second way to listen to podcasts

2 hours ago
Clubhouse is laying off more than half of its workforce

Clubhouse is laying off more than half of its workforce

2 hours ago
Pinterest announces multi-year ads partnership with Amazon alongside earnings beat

Pinterest announces multi-year ads partnership with Amazon alongside earnings beat

2 hours ago

Popular Article

Selangkah Lagi, Pertamina Gantikan Shell di Blok Gas Raksasa

Selangkah Lagi, Pertamina Gantikan Shell di Blok Gas Raksasa

15 hours ago
Save Over $20 on Logitech G335 Gaming Headset Now

Save Over $20 on Logitech G335 Gaming Headset Now

23 hours ago
'Job's not done:' Leafs' captain Tavares staying even-keeled with big Game 5 ahead

'Job's not done:' Leafs' captain Tavares staying even-keeled with big Game 5 ahead

23 hours ago
Lea Michele shows off her toned arms in a flowing green dress at the Time 100 Gala in New York City

Lea Michele shows off her toned arms in a flowing green dress at the Time 100 Gala in New York City

15 hours ago
Nygard's lawyer asks Canada court to reconsider extradition

Nygard's lawyer asks Canada court to reconsider extradition

22 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.