The National Hockey League announced this week Dean Smith of Halifax has been named a Canadian finalist for nan Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award.

"Being named a finalist is incredibly typical for me," said Smith, a Halifax lawyer who coached 2 insignificant lucky teams this winter.

"All nan unpaid activity Willie O'Ree did into his 60s and 70s is inspirational and I look guardant to continuing successful that legacy."

Smith, who is Black, grew up successful nan Whitney Pier area of Sydney. He says he recovered retired early successful life that Black group often faced discrimination.

He says 1 of nan comments he heard erstwhile he was young was that "Black kids aren't expected to beryllium playing hockey."

Those words made him discontinue nan crippled but he utilized it arsenic his information to effort to make things amended for Black younker who want to play nan sport.

"To person to springiness it up because of an incident of racism and favoritism really stuck pinch maine done nan years," said Smith. "As a result, I make it my ngo to make it truthful nary kid feels that measurement again."

The grant honours O'Ree, a erstwhile NHL guardant primitively from Fredericton. In 1958, he became nan first Black subordinate to play successful an NHL game.

For much than 2 decades aft he retired, he served arsenic nan NHL's Diversity Ambassador, travelling crossed North America. He visited schools and insignificant lucky programs to stock his communicative and experiences and to beforehand messages of inclusion, dedication and confidence.

Smith shared his emotion of nan crippled successful Nova Scotia by creating safe and welcoming spaces for everyone. He served arsenic chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diverseness and inclusion task force and now sits connected nan committee of board arsenic chair of diverseness and inclusion.

He besides serves arsenic caput to nan Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society, a non-profit statement highlighting and celebrating Black accomplishment successful sport.

"Our Black younker crystal lucky program, our business pinch nan Indigenous girls lucky program, our caller Canadians lucky program, we deliberation we are making an betterment successful diverseness successful this game," said Smith. "We are making nan crippled much welcoming for each communities."

Hockey Nova Scotia's Black Youth Ice Hockey Program, which strives to summation diverseness successful nan crippled by introducing nan athletics to much than 30 young Black Nova Scotians each season, has seen respective graduates beforehand to elite levels of nan athletics successful nan province.

Smith is 1 of 3 finalists successful Canada. Saroya Tinker of Toronto and Derek Klein of Shellbrook, Sask., are nan others.

