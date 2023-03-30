Hamilton praises Brazil for fining Piquet over racist comments

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes talks to nan media successful nan Paddock during previews up of nan F1 Grand Prix of Australia astatine Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit connected March 30, 2023 successful Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton Thursday applauded nan hefty good imposed connected three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet for racist remarks astir nan British driver, saying group "full of hate" should not beryllium tolerated.

Piquet was fined US$945,000 past play for calling Hamilton "neguinho" ("little black") successful a 2021 interview.

In handing down its judgement, a tribunal successful Brasilia ruled that nan "intolerable" remarks constituted a "serious offence to nan basal values of society".

World champion successful 1981, 1983 and 1987, Piquet utilized nan word while criticising Hamilton's domiciled successful a conflict pinch Max Verstappen, his girl Kelly's boyfriend, astatine nan British Grand Prix nan aforesaid year.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton praised Brazil for its action.

"I still judge that we mostly shouldn't beryllium giving group that are conscionable afloat of dislike a platform," he said successful Melbourne up of nan Australian Grand Prix connected Sunday.

"I'd for illustration to admit nan Brazil government, I deliberation it's beautiful astonishing what they've done successful holding personification accountable, showing group that that is not tolerated.

"Racism and homophobia is not acceptable, and location is nary spot for it wrong our society. So I emotion that they've shown that they guidelines for something."

Piquet, 70, was fined for "collective civilized damages" pinch nan money being donated to groups fighting against discrimination.

He had issued an apology, saying his words were incorrect but that he did not intend to offend.

However, nan tribunal was not convinced, ruling that "the absence of volition could not warrant discriminatory behaviour towards minorities".