Hands-On: Xreal Air AR Glasses - CNET

What I'm wearing looks for illustration sunglasses, but they're really projecting a show successful beforehand of me. I've been surviving pinch Xreal's Air AR glasses, which tin link to various devices done USB-C, aliases pinch immoderate further accessories, immoderate HDMI instrumentality for an on-the-go style show experience.

In a world of VR headsets and much precocious mixed reality headsets for illustration Apple's Vision Pro, location are besides a number of smaller glasses that tin some task virtual augmented reality effects onto nan existent world aliases double arsenic portable and somewhat useful show glasses. (TCL has developed a fewer versions of its own show glasses complete nan past fewer years too.)

You could usage 1 of these devices pinch crippled consoles, phones and moreover computers. Here are immoderate of nan champion and worst ways to usage these glasses, truthful you tin find if they tin return your gaming aliases productivity to nan adjacent level, and cognize astir nan limitations.

Product Specs

The Xreal Air glasses look very akin to a brace of sunglasses. They measurement 80 grams and characteristic 2 1080p OLED panels, 1 for each eye. All nan computing is done successful a wide-brimmed portion embedded astatine nan apical of nan glasses. The image is projected down toward an angled lens earlier being bounced guardant onto nan beforehand lenses. They aren't really filling each of nan lens pinch your image but conscionable what's wrong this conception of it. That display, however, looks crisp and crisp, and matter is easy visible. It looks for illustration nan show floats a fewer feet distant from you successful nan abstraction you're in.

The glasses' arms person 3 degrees of activity to thief them beryllium much comfortably connected your head. Unfortunately, you can't set nan magnitude of nan arms, and there's nary measurement to crook them into a somewhat different curve. On my head, nan arms really pinched inward a small excessively overmuch and didn't beryllium connected my caput arsenic comfortably arsenic I'd person liked.

Each limb has a built-in speaker placed conscionable successful beforehand of your ear. The correct limb besides has a powerfulness button, and 2 buttons to set really transparent nan image appears. A proximity sensor placed supra nan chemoreceptor pads detects erstwhile personification is wearing nan glasses truthful that they'll move connected and disconnected erstwhile needed. One of nan main downsides is that nan glasses don't person a built successful battery, truthful you will ever request to usage them tethered pinch a connecting cablegram to immoderate instrumentality you're displaying through. This keeps nan glasses mini but not wireless.

The Airs do travel pinch an angled USB-C cablegram to thief wrap nan cord down your receptor and down beneath to immoderate you're plugging into. The glasses besides travel pinch a carrying case, including room for that cable, a cleaning cloth, and a shaded integrative screen that protects nan lenses and helps you spot nan displays amended successful agleam light, blocking nan transparency successful lawsuit you request that for amended immersion. Otherwise, if you're successful a agleam room, nan image tin get washed retired and difficult to see, moreover astatine nan highest brightness level.

The Xreal Air glasses and these accessories costs $379, which astatine slightest isn't terribly expensive.

Steam Deck

Hands down, my champion gaming acquisition pinch nan Xreal Air glasses was playing pinch a Steam Deck. Simply plug nan glasses' USB-C cablegram into nan Deck, and nan show moves over.

From there, you tin support nan Steam Deck successful your thigh aliases link a abstracted controller and move nan Deck disconnected to nan side. Laying level connected nan sofa aliases successful bed, staring up astatine nan ceiling pinch nan show projected successful beforehand of me, was really awesome. In fact, nan Air's 1080p show is really amended than nan Deck's autochthonal 800p screen. If you're taking this connected nan spell (like successful an airplane for example), and you don't want group proceeding nan audio coming retired of nan glasses' speakers, you tin link your ain headphones to nan Deck and beryllium afloat immersed.

Xbox/Playstation

In bid to link immoderate instrumentality that uses HDMI out, you request Xreal's separately sold HDMI adapter. This small instrumentality costs $59, and it besides needs to beryllium charged. The adapter has USB-C successful connected 1 extremity and HDMI successful connected nan other. This lets you plug nan glasses into it while plugging your crippled console into nan different pinch an HDMI cable. With this, you tin easy group your console up connected a table aliases possibly your nighttime guidelines and bask immoderate gaming extracurricular of nan surviving room, for illustration laying down successful bed. It's besides a really bully measurement to return your console pinch you connected nan spell and, arsenic agelong arsenic you person a azygous outlet to powerfulness nan device, usage it overmuch much portably. If you're for illustration maine and you often bring crippled consoles pinch you erstwhile traveling, possibly you move astir often for activity and walk a batch of clip successful edifice rooms, aliases you're conscionable personification who doesn't want to carrier astir a show for your gaming, these glasses tin really travel successful handy.

This setup will activity nan aforesaid pinch beautiful overmuch immoderate instrumentality that connects to a show via HDMI, but let's talk astir utilizing nan Nintendo Switch erstwhile it isn't docked.

Switch Play: Not arsenic easy

Unfortunately, utilizing these glasses pinch a Nintendo Switch isn't arsenic seamless arsenic it is pinch nan Steam Deck. The Switch doesn't support video retired done its USB-C port: it needs a dock successful bid to nonstop nan video to a display. There are plentifulness of third-party docks retired location that are smaller and much portable than nan dock that comes pinch your Switch, but past erstwhile docked, nan Switch still needs to usage a powerfulness adapter. At that point, nan portability advantage that nan Switch has beautiful overmuch vanished. Simple answer: gaming glasses won't activity pinch your Switch nan measurement you expect they might.

Phones/iPhone

Of course, you tin usage these glasses for much than conscionable gaming. If your telephone aliases tablet supports USB-C, past you tin plug it into nan bottommost and person nan show floating successful beforehand of you. This is awesome if you're walking and want to watch a movie aliases immoderate media connected a show larger than your phone's screen.

It useful pinch an iPhone too, but you're going to request immoderate adapters: Apple's Lightning to Digital AV Adapter, which lets you link your iPhone to an HDMI cable, positive Xreal's HDMI adapter. That's a batch of dongles, but it works.

Computers

The Xreal Air glasses tin besides beryllium utilized arsenic an outer show for a machine aliases laptop. Just for illustration nan Steam Deck, you tin plug nan glasses correct into a USB-C larboard and nan machine will observe them for illustration a 2nd screen. With nan 1080p displays, matter is crisp capable to read, truthful I'm happy to study you could really get immoderate activity done pinch these.

These Air glasses consciousness for illustration a bully first measurement into wherever I'd for illustration to spot this tech go. Being capable to task my games and media up onto a larger surface successful beforehand of maine is very cool: I perfectly loved lying successful bed, controller successful my lap, playing games up connected my ceiling. However, nan number of caveats each script I group up required made it much of a hassle than I'd like, particularly astatine nan glasses' precocious price. I wish I could conscionable plug this correct into a Switch, and location are excessively galore cables: utilizing it pinch my telephone requires this small ceramic of cables to bent disconnected my head. The early of show glasses needs to beryllium wireless and acold amended interconnected.