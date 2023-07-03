Hands-On: Xreal Air AR Glasses video - CNET

Speaker 1: These aren't sunglasses, they're AR glasses. That task a show successful beforehand of you, these are nan unreal aerial AR glasses that link to various devices done U s BBC aliases pinch immoderate further accessories, immoderate H D M I instrumentality for an on-the-Go style show experience. These see devices for illustration crippled consoles, phones, aliases moreover computers. Let maine show you immoderate of nan champion and worst ways to usage these glasses and let's find retired if they tin return your gaming aliases productivity to nan adjacent level. Let's get our seizure limitations retired of nan way. Right now, location is nary [00:00:30] measurement to straight seizure what I'm seeing erstwhile wearing nan errors. What you're seeing correct now is nan only show signaling that is supported and it's of an Android app called Nebula. This is en reel's ain app that lets you unfastened webpages, watch YouTube and immoderate different mini tasks successful here. Speaker 1: You tin spot really it's search my caput movement, but nan achromatic inheritance is only because nan airs don't person immoderate beforehand facing cameras, truthful while you're seeing a show floating successful achromatic space, I'm seeing a show floating straight successful nan room I'm sitting successful to thief you guys get a amended [00:01:00] consciousness of what I'll beryllium talking about, we've group up a GoPro arsenic adjacent to nan glasses arsenic we tin successful an effort to seizure immoderate much existent life visuals. The n Unreal aerial glasses look very akin to a brace of sunglasses. They measurement 80 grams and characteristic 2 10 80 P o OLED panels, 1 for each eye. All nan computing is done successful this wide brim astatine nan top. The image is projected down towards this angled lens and past bounced guardant onto nan beforehand lenses, meaning they aren't really filling each of nan lens pinch your image, but conscionable what's wrong [00:01:30] this conception of it. Speaker 1: From my view, that show sits a fewer feet successful beforehand of maine and is astir this large. That show looks sharp, crisp, and matter is easy visible. The glass' arms characteristic 3 degrees of activity to thief them beryllium much comfortably connected your head. Unfortunately, you can't set nan magnitude of nan arms and there's nary measurement to crook them into a somewhat different curve. This intends successful regards to my caput shape. The arms really pinch inward a small excessively overmuch for maine and don't beryllium connected my caput arsenic comfortably arsenic I'd like. Each limb has a built-in speaker placed conscionable [00:02:00] successful beforehand of your ear. On nan correct limb you'll find a powerfulness fastener arsenic good arsenic 2 buttons to set really transparent nan image is placed. Above nan chemoreceptor pads is simply a proximity sensor that detects erstwhile personification is wearing nan glasses truthful that they'll move connected and disconnected erstwhile needed. Speaker 1: For nan mostly of this video, we've put a mini portion of portion complete it truthful that we could position a camera down nan lens. One of nan main downsides is that these glasses don't person a built-in battery, truthful you will ever request to usage them tethered to immoderate instrumentality you're displaying through. However, that does support nan glasses weighing less. The airs do [00:02:30] travel pinch a U S B C cablegram pinch an perspective astatine nan extremity to thief wrap nan cord down your receptor and down beneath you. In addition, your acquisition will besides get you a bully carrying lawsuit pinch room for that cable, a cleaning cloth and a integrative screen that not only protects nan lenses but besides helps you spot nan displays better. Since these glasses erstwhile not covered, don't artifact retired outer ray for illustration a VR headset. If you're successful a agleam room, that image tin get washed retired and difficult to spot moreover astatine nan highest brightness level. These covers tin thief for Speaker 2: Like that since [00:03:00] they springiness a achromatic inheritance for nan show to beryllium successful beforehand of. On apical of that, they besides thief to immerse yourself successful immoderate media you're viewing. If you're not willing successful seeing your surroundings astatine nan aforesaid time, nan en unreal aerial glasses and these accessories unit for $379. Hands down. The champion gaming acquisition I've had pinch nan en unreal aerial glasses is erstwhile paired pinch nan steam deck, simply plug nan glasses into nan U S B C cablegram and past nan cablegram into nan platform and nan show moves onto nan glasses and you're bully to go. From there, you tin support [00:03:30] nan steam platform successful your thigh aliases link a abstracted controller and move nan platform disconnected to nan side. Laying level connected a sofa aliases successful furniture staring up astatine nan ceiling pinch nan show projected successful beforehand of maine is really awesome. Speaker 2: In fact, nan AIR'S 10 80 p show is really amended than nan deck's autochthonal 800 P screen, and if you're taking this connected nan spell for illustration successful an airplane for example, and you don't want group present successful nan audio coming retired of nan glasses speakers, you tin link your ain to nan platform and beryllium afloat immersed. Considering nan Dex Battery life is already connected nan shorter broadside and now it needs to powerfulness nan glasses astatine nan aforesaid time, [00:04:00] you're decidedly limiting nan magnitude of summation clip retired of this full setup. In bid to link immoderate instrumentality that uses H D M I out, you request en reel's H D M I adapter. This small instrumentality costs $59 and it besides needs to beryllium charged. You tin spot nan artillery level parameter connected nan front. The adapter has U S B C successful connected 1 extremity and H D M I successful connected nan other. Speaker 2: This lets you plug nan glasses into it while plugging your crippled console into nan different pinch an H D M I cable. With this, you tin easy group your console up connected a table aliases possibly your nightstand and bask immoderate [00:04:30] gaming extracurricular of nan surviving room for illustration laying down successful bed. It's besides a really bully measurement to return your console pinch you connected nan go, and arsenic agelong arsenic you person a azygous outlet to powerfulness nan device, usage it overmuch much portably. If you're for illustration maine and you often bring crippled consoles pinch you erstwhile traveling, possibly you move astir often for activity and walk a batch of clip successful edifice rooms aliases you're conscionable personification who doesn't want to carrier astir a show for your gaming, these glasses tin really travel successful handy. As a broadside note, I've made respective videos successful nan past connected really you tin make your Xbox much portable and I'll time off a nexus connected nan surface correct now if that interests [00:05:00] you. Speaker 2: This setup will activity nan aforesaid pinch beautiful overmuch immoderate instrumentality that connects to a show via H D M I, but let's talk astir utilizing nan Nintendo Switch erstwhile it isn't docked. You would deliberation that utilizing these glasses pinch nan move would beryllium conscionable arsenic seamless arsenic pinch nan steam deck, but unluckily that isn't nan case. The first rumor is that nan move doesn't support video retired done its u s BBC port. It needs a dock successful bid to nonstop nan video to a display. Not a large deal, since location are plentifulness of 3rd statement docks retired location that are smaller and much portable than nan dock that comes pinch your switch. This small [00:05:30] 1 I person present is astir $25 connected Amazon and I'll time off a nexus to it successful nan explanation of this video. Just for illustration a PlayStation aliases Xbox erstwhile docked, nan move needs a wall outlet to powerfulness immoderate dock accessory you're utilizing and can't conscionable plug it into an outer battery. At that point, nan portability advantage of nan move has beautiful overmuch vanished. You link nan move to this dongle. You plug an H D M I cablegram into nan dongle and nan antecedently mentioned H D M I adapter. You plug nan dongle into nan Speaker 3: Wall. Finally, you plug successful nan glasses and now [00:06:00] you are fresh for portable gaming. It is still a small easier than carrying nan bulkier modular dock pinch you, but this messiness of cables compared to really easy nan steam platform is to usage is disappointing. Of course, you tin usage these glasses for much than conscionable gaming. If your telephone aliases tablet supports u S bbc, past you tin plug it into nan bottommost and person nan show floating successful beforehand of you. This is awesome if you're walking and want to watch a movie aliases immoderate media connected a show larger than your telephone screen. If you're utilizing an iPhone, which is simply a instrumentality without u s bbc, [00:06:30] you're going to request immoderate adapters. Stop maine if you've heard this 1 before. The first dongle you'll request is Apple's Lightning to integer AV adapter. This lets you link your iPhone to an H D M I cable. Speaker 3: From there, we request N reel's, H D M I adapter again, but this clip we person to region this portion truthful that nan AV adapter tin link to it and past we tin plug nan glasses in. Just retrieve that nan only root of powerfulness now for your glasses, nan iPhone and nan HD M I adapter will beryllium your phone's battery. The bully news though is that thing has to beryllium plugged into [00:07:00] nan wall and you tin really watch media portably anyplace you'd like. Like I mentioned before, Android does person nan Nebula app and if your telephone has u s BBC for illustration this 1 positive telephone I was sent, you tin plug nan glasses correct into it to usage nan en Unreal Air glasses tin besides beryllium utilized arsenic an outer show for a machine aliases laptop. Just for illustration nan steam deck, you tin plug nan glasses correct into A U S B C larboard and nan machine will observe them for illustration a 2nd screen. Speaker 3: With nan 10 80 P displays, matter is crisp capable to read, truthful I'm happy to study [00:07:30] you could really get immoderate activity done pinch these. Overall, I deliberation nan aerial glasses are a bully first measurement into wherever I'd for illustration to spot this tech go. Being capable to task my games and media up onto a larger surface successful beforehand of maine is very cool. I perfectly loved lying successful bed, tin controller successful my thigh playing games up connected my ceiling. However, nan number of caveats, each script I group up required made it much of a hassle than I'd like, particularly astatine that precocious value point. I wish I could conscionable plug this correct into my move while I'm connected nan plane. I wish I didn't person to beryllium truthful adjacent to my consoles. [00:08:00] Since nan airs person nary soul batteries and must stay connected, moreover utilizing it pinch my telephone requires this small ceramic of cables to bent disconnected my head. The Unreal Air glasses are cool to use, but I don't deliberation they're nan cleanable accessory you're hoping for. Do these glasses look for illustration thing you'd use? Let maine cognize and acknowledgment for watching.