Hannah Waddingham joins HoYeon Jung and Zazie Beetz at GQ's Global Creativity Awards

Hannah Waddingham, HoYeon Jung and Zazie Beetz led nan star-studded arrivals at GQ's first-ever Global Creativity Awards successful New York City connected Thursday night.

Attendees and honorees revenge into the Water Street Associates Building to airs up connected nan reddish carpet earlier nan ceremonial kicked off.

GQ's Global Creativity Awards grant world creatives crossed vocations, including tech giants, cutting-edge euphony makers, and Hollywood's caller breed of auteurs.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, director/actor/rapper Donald Glover and Colombian hitmaker Karol G - who precocious slammed nan magazine - are among nan 9 honorees.

In a connection published to GQ on April 3, editor-in-chief Will Welch said he launched nan Creativity Awards to observe nan 'new, supermodern type of creativity.'

He wrote: 'Because, complete nan people of my 20-year career, I person watched productivity spell from being a somewhat mystical, unattainable, and not-terribly-monetizable property reserved for flighty creator types to what it has go today: nan sexiest and astir desirable taste rate of our times.

Welch besides noted that 'having nan powerfulness to usage invention and creation to effect group for nan amended is cool —and being rich | and powerful conscionable ain't capable anymore.'

Speaking of nan honorees, Welch stressed that their aversion to being 'contained to immoderate 1 class aliases discipline' is what makes them truthful special.

In choosing who to recognize, nan squad astatine GQ narrowed successful connected 'multidisciplinary, multi-platform, highly collaborative creators.'

The different nominees include: Squid Game star Hoyeon, Japanese manner designer Yohji Yamamoto, Italian designer Gaetano Pesce, British manner designer Grace Wales Bonner, skateboarder Tyshawn Jones and director William Strobeck, who useful intimately pinch Jones.

HoYeon Jung looked sensational arsenic she posed for photographers successful a flowing achromatic strapless gown.

It had a golden and metallic floral bodice built for illustration a corset to cinch successful her already mini waist.

The dress gathered astatine nan hips and a skirt pinch a lengthy train trailed down her arsenic she made her measurement down nan reddish carpet.

HoYeon gained worldwide fame aft appearing successful nan Netflix bid Squid Game successful 2021

The model's shiny raven hairsbreadth cascaded down her backmost successful sleek strands and she fto her earthy beauty radiance pinch minimal makeup.

HoYeon's brownish eyes were softly lined pinch achromatic and her cheeks dusted pinch vibrant peach blush.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham showed disconnected her impressively toned arms successful a sleeveless achromatic gown covered successful voluminous achromatic and achromatic feathers.

She paraded astir nan venue successful strappy heels and wore her agleam blonde hairsbreadth swept up successful a loose bun.

Hannah had nosy successful beforehand of nan cameras arsenic she giggled pinch photographers and gave everyone a bully look astatine her dress.

Donald Glover oozed assurance successful an eye-catching Kelly greenish pullover styled pinch a achromatic button-up garment and a achromatic tie.

The Atlanta prima threw connected classical achromatic trousers and shiny dress shoes to complete his look.

Zazie Beetz stunned onlookers successful a greenish velvet apical and coordinating floor-length skirt that hugged her curvaceous figure.

The Joker prima - who besides worked pinch Glover connected FX's Atlanta - wore her gorgeous braided hairsbreadth successful a apical knot pinch 1 braid flowing down past her waist.

GloRilla turned heads arsenic she arrived successful a stunning midnight bluish vinyl gown pinch a plunging neckline and one-shoulder design.

She beamed for shutterbugs earlier getting nan thief of her stylist to set her dress' agelong train.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was connected manus for nan festivities rocking her signature achromatic shades and sandy blonde bob.

She wowed successful an ankle-length greenish satin gown featuring a h2o color-like leafage pattern, arsenic good arsenic pick accents astatine nan hem and connected nan shoulders.

The British journalist stood connected pick leather boots and kept 1 manus tucked into her dress' concealed pouch arsenic she posed.

Apple CEO Tim Cook trim a dapper fig successful a bluish tuxedo overgarment pinch satin lapels and matching pants.

Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds made his reddish carpet debut pinch his caller woman Rika, who is simply a 33-year-old German model.

The singer/producer, 63, trim a stylish fig arsenic he modeled a achromatic Gucci overgarment and a shiny golden chainlink necklace.

Taylor Rooks put connected a busty show successful a skintight achromatic halter dress pinch a daring thorax cut-out.

Walton Goggins, Evan Yurman and James Turlington each looked suave arsenic they suited up for nan star-studded occasion.

Agnes Chu sparkled successful a sparkling grey gown that flattered her fresh fig and allowed her to show disconnected her heels.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee flaunted their rocker-inspired styles arsenic they deed nan reddish carpet arsenic a duo.

Slim Jxmmi rocked a achromatic satin overgarment complete a achromatic garment that exposed his chopped chest.

Meanwhile, Swae Lee threw connected a brace of achromatic flared trousers, 2 belts pinch metallic buckles and an unbuttoned achromatic silk shirt.