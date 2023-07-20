Harmehar, Sanjana win silver in skeet mixed team event at ISSF Junior Worlds

Indian brace of Harmehar Singh Lally and Sanjana Sood connected Wednesday bagged a metallic badge successful nan skeet mixed squad arena successful nan International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Championships successful Changwon, Korea.

Harmehar and Sanjana had to strengthen a gruelling 52-shot shoot-off, which they won 26-24 eventually, enroute to nan final, wherever they mislaid 38-43 to Italian duo of Andrea Galardini and Sara Bongini.

Harmehar and Sanjana changeable a mixed 140 retired of 150 successful qualification, but recovered themselves tied for 2nd spot pinch American brace of Benjamin Keller and Jessi Griffin. The Italians had topped nan 16-team section pinch a people of 141.

A shoot-off betwixt nan Indian and nan American brace decided nan different finalists to return connected Italy.

In nan shoot-off, nan Indian and nan American pairs did not miss a azygous target for nan first 48-shots.

As nan Indians nailed their 25th and 26th double, nan Americans yet missed to settee for a bronze medal.

In nan final, Harmehar and Sanjana faced hiccups from nan start, missing 5 of their first 16 targets against nan Italian's two.

Overall, some Harmehar and Sanjana missed 5 of their 24 targets each successful nan final, whereas nan Italians missed 5 wide to seashore to victory.

In nan men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event, Sartaj Singh Tiwana grabbed nan last eighth qualifying spot pinch a tally of 584, but vanished 4th yet to miss retired connected a medal.

Sartaj was 0.5 up of his Chinese force Ye Yishun earlier nan 43rd of nan 45-shot final, but an 8.9 to Ye's 10.2, meant that he fell short by 0.8. Romain Aufrere of France won gold, his 2nd of nan championship.

Among different Indians successful men's 3P, Shivam Dabas changeable 580 for a 15th spot finish, Parikshit Singh Brar fired 579 for nan 20th spot, Ramanya Tomer 576 for 27th, Harsh Singla 571 for 41st and Vedant Waghmare changeable 571 to decorativeness successful 45th overall.

In nan women's 25m pistol arsenic well, Payal Khatri was nan only Indian to make it to nan last pinch a people of 578. She excessively vanished 4th pinch 22-hits arsenic China's Zuo Qingyi won nan golden badge pinch 34-hits to her name.

Hosts Korea and USA were 2nd and 3rd respectively. Among different Indians Simranpreet Kaur Brar (574) was 15th, Naamya Kapoor (571) 20th, Divyanshi (571) 21st and Meghna Sadula (570) vanished 22nd. Tejaswini changeable 563 to decorativeness 29th.

China extended nan spread pinch India astatine nan apical of nan badge standings by picking up 2 much golden medals connected time 4 of nan event.

India person truthful acold won 4 gold, 4 metallic and 3 bronze medals successful nan championship.