Huawei is preparing to officially denote HarmonyOS 4.0 successful August, nan institution conscionable confirmed successful a Weibo post. An image of immoderate ArkTS code, written to return “What to expect successful August” and a large digit “4” points to adjacent month, erstwhile nan yearly HDC (Huawei Developers Conference) will return place.

Previous teasers already suggested August 4, matching nan day and nan version.

HarmonyOS is Huawei’s in-house OS pinch nan smartphone successful nan halfway of nan full ecosystem. According to teasers from earlier this month, nan caller type should amended interoperability wrong nan 1+8+N environment.

The operating strategy is already successful beta testing, and immoderate users shared their first impressions successful nether nan teaser. Phones from nan P60, Mate50, and Mate 40 bid are spearheading nan process, but nan OS is presently constricted to China, and we presume nan motorboat will besides beryllium targeted to home users.

The HarmonyOS branding connected smartphones is still constricted to China. Some of nan features will undoubtedly make it to nan world scene, but we expect nan sanction to stay EMUI, arsenic Huawei has confirmed to america aggregate times that “users are not fresh for nan switch”.

Source (in Chinese) | Via