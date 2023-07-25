HarmonyOS 4.0 will be officially announced on August 4, beta testing already underway

11 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. HarmonyOS 4.0 will be officially announced on August 4, beta testing already underway

Huawei is preparing to officially denote HarmonyOS 4.0 successful August, nan institution conscionable confirmed successful a Weibo post. An image of immoderate ArkTS code, written to return “What to expect successful August” and a large digit “4” points to adjacent month, erstwhile nan yearly HDC (Huawei Developers Conference) will return place.

Previous teasers already suggested August 4, matching nan day and nan version.

HarmonyOS 4.0 will beryllium officially announced connected August 4, beta testing already underway

HarmonyOS is Huawei’s in-house OS pinch nan smartphone successful nan halfway of nan full ecosystem. According to teasers from earlier this month, nan caller type should amended interoperability wrong nan 1+8+N environment.

The operating strategy is already successful beta testing, and immoderate users shared their first impressions successful nether nan teaser. Phones from nan P60, Mate50, and Mate 40 bid are spearheading nan process, but nan OS is presently constricted to China, and we presume nan motorboat will besides beryllium targeted to home users.

The HarmonyOS branding connected smartphones is still constricted to China. Some of nan features will undoubtedly make it to nan world scene, but we expect nan sanction to stay EMUI, arsenic Huawei has confirmed to america aggregate times that “users are not fresh for nan switch”.

Source (in Chinese) | Via

More
Source Gsmarena

Related Article

iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

iQOO Z7 Pro design revealed in new teaser

8 hours ago
Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

Apple looks to increase iPhone 15 revenue by focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro

9 hours ago
Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

Samsung kicks off Galaxy Unpacked ad campaign in 13 of the busiest locations around the world

9 hours ago
The Infinix GT 10 series will be available through Flipkart in India

The Infinix GT 10 series will be available through Flipkart in India

10 hours ago

Popular Article

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park

19 hours ago
Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls Protect Uptrend Support, Aims Fresh Rally

Ripple Price Analysis: Bulls Protect Uptrend Support, Aims Fresh Rally

19 hours ago
Latitude festival closes with George Ezra on 'Singalong Sunday'

Latitude festival closes with George Ezra on 'Singalong Sunday'

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.