Harry Potter: Who Are The Marauders?

Sometimes nan astir absorbing parts of a portion of media are nan parts of nan communicative that aren't nan main plot. Side characters tin often beryllium nan ones that instrumentality pinch fans nan astir (as they person nan astir state to beryllium quirky aliases much morally ambiguous than nan protagonist), and nan fan-favorite characters are typically nan secondary ones. The Harry Potter bid successful peculiar has a existent wealthiness of broadside characters, arsenic nan Wizarding World is rather expansive. The fandom astir nan books has really latched connected to immoderate of these characters, pinch immoderate of them getting much attraction these days than nan Golden Trio does.

The Marauders are immoderate of nan astir beloved characters from the Harry Potter series, contempt nan very constricted clip that is really spent pinch them complete nan people of nan series. Their personalities conscionable shone through, and person grown beyond nan canon of what's really connected nan page, arsenic galore fans person expanded connected their characters successful ways that are conscionable universally accepted by nan fandom arsenic their ain canon (or fanon, successful different words). But what is it astir these characters successful peculiar that is truthful charismatic to fans, and really did they negociate to create a full subsection of nan fandom that is solely dedicated to these broadside players?

Who Are The Marauders?

The Marauders are first introduced successful nan bid done nan Marauder's Map, which is simply a magical artifact that comes into Harry's possession aft Fred and George Weasley bargain it from Filch's office. The Map has nan expertise to show wherever anyone is astatine Hogwarts and tracks their movements astir nan property. It tin only beryllium opened and viewed utilizing a peculiar incantation ("I solemnly committedness I americium up to nary good"), and nan Map tin moreover talk back, arsenic is evident erstwhile Snape attempts to unfastened nan Map without nan password and is insulted by nan makers. But who were nan makers, exactly? It turns retired that nan minds down the Marauder's Map person overmuch much of a relationship to Harry than he thought. The Marauders were a group of students that went to Hogwarts successful nan 1970s, comprised of Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, and James Potter.

Harry does yet brushwood astir of them complete nan people of The Prisoner of Azkaban, immoderate much favorably than others. James, of course, is his father, who died fighting Voldemort erstwhile Harry was a baby. Remus Lupin was Harry's Defence Against nan Dark Arts Teacher successful his 3rd year, Sirius Black is an escaped convict from Azkaban that Harry yet finds retired is his godfather, and Peter Pettigrew, was recovered to beryllium hiding successful his Animagus shape arsenic Ron's pet rat Scabbers for years, only revealed during nan climax of Prisoner of Azkaban.

While they were successful school, nan Marauders, arsenic they called themselves, were a group of friends in Gryffindor that had a penchant for pranks and rule-breaking. They were talented wizards, arsenic nan creation of nan Marauder's Map was a analyzable portion of magic, and they utilized it for their ain mischief-making, arsenic good arsenic inadvertently helping early mischief-makers astatine Hogwarts pinch their goals. Harry himself is profoundly tied to nan group arsenic his begetter James was a portion of it, and his mother - Lily Evans - was benignant of an honorary personnel of nan friend group erstwhile she began making love James.

Why Are The Marauders Important to Harry Potter?

The Marauders are really really important to nan crippled of nan books, though nan movies thin to skip complete immoderate of nan specifications surrounding them. The Prisoner of Azkaban is evidently wherever they return halfway stage, but their communicative continues to beryllium important passim nan series. One of nan crippled points that is carried done nan books is Professor Snape's hatred for Harry, which stems from nan measurement James treated Snape while they were successful school. Snape was disliked by nan Marauders, and they (mainly James and Sirius) were intent connected teasing and humiliating him whenever they could. To adhd reproach to injury, Snape was successful emotion pinch Lily, but she only had eyes for James (though possibly it's not astonishing that Lily didn't reciprocate Snape's feelings aft he called her a Mudblood).

Sirius Black was expected to beryllium nan Secret Keeper for James and Lily to hide them and Harry from Voldemort during nan war, but he was sent to Azkaban aft Voldemort recovered nan Potters and killed James and Lily (and attempted to termination Harry and failed). As it turns out, he wasn't really nan Secret Keeper astatine all, and it was alternatively Peter Pettigrew, who was nan 1 who ratted them retired to nan Dark Lord. This is, obviously, nan crippled of The Prisoner of Azkaban, but it's nan different main publication that nan Marauders arsenic a group person to nan wide storyline. The individual characters play their parts arsenic well, but this is benignant of nan grade of nan value of nan group of boys arsenic a whole, arsenic acold arsenic nan crippled goes.

That being said, location is simply a ample information of nan Harry Potter fandom that is particularly willing successful these characters and this clip play wrong Hogwarts, and it really had a resurgence during nan pandemic, erstwhile online sermon grew arsenic group weren't capable to time off their houses arsenic overmuch - though this subsect of nan Harry Potter fandom has ever been rather active. The fans who emotion nan Marauders era person moreover developed definite characters that were mentioned erstwhile arsenic classmates of nan Marauders and fixed them personalities and backstories that are wide accepted by beautiful overmuch everyone successful nan fandom. It's a fascinating illustration of nan worldly outgrowing moreover what nan writer intended, arsenic nan dedicated fans person beautiful overmuch made it their own. It conscionable goes to show that moreover broadside characters tin beryllium incredibly memorable, and sometimes moreover nan astir beloved characters successful nan full series.