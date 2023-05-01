Harry Styles: How pop star was taught to ride a horse for video

Image source, YouTube Image caption, Zana Cousins-Greenwood said Harry Styles was "what you want him to be, which is lovely"

By Danny Fullbrook BBC News, Hertfordshire

A equine trainer has told really she urged Harry Styles to "fake it to make it" erstwhile getting successful nan saddle for his latest euphony video.

In nan video for Daylight, nan vocalist rode a Stampede Stunt Company equine successful Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire.

Handler Zana Cousins-Greenwood had to support her acquisition concealed aft they met connected group successful Kent 14 months ago.

She said: "We trained him to ride, we trained him to look bully and he listened."

Image source, YouTube Image caption, Stampede Stunt Company said Harry Styles "took nan clip pinch everybody and learnt each nan skills"

The erstwhile One Direction vocalist revealed he had ne'er a ridden a equine to Ms Cousins-Greenwood and her squad arsenic they shared a luncheon break together.

This meant Styles only had astir 20 minutes of training earlier cameras started rolling.

"We said to Harry 'just look for illustration you're assured connected a equine - clone it until you make it'," Ms Cousins-Greenwood told BBC Three Counties Radio.

The Hemel Hempstead institution has worked pinch galore celebrities including Sir Anthony Hopkins and nan precocious Paul O'Grady.

Usually, stars sojourn nan training centre to practice. However, owed to his engaged schedule, nan squad met Styles for nan first clip connected group astatine a circus extracurricular a plot centre.

Image source, The Stampede Stunt Company Image caption, Stampede Stunt Company has been training horses for 20 years

Towards nan extremity of nan video, released connected Wednesday, Styles rears nan equine successful slow mobility while coolly holding oculus interaction pinch nan camera.

"I'm pleased that nan equine went bully and high, he tin beryllium lazy astatine times," said nan trainer.

The Friesian horse, named Teake, was not initially meant to prima successful nan video.

Originally a equine named Carnival was chosen, pinch Teake brought on to nan sprout to support nan achromatic stallion company.

However, nan the video's head preferred Teake and Carnival was forced to alternatively look successful nan inheritance of a shot.

Image source, YouTube Image caption, Poppleguy has antecedently worked pinch nan comedian and broadcaster Paul O'Grady

The patient besides provided a parrot for nan video shoot.

Poppleguy nan parrot sits connected Styles' enarthrosis arsenic he feeds him a cashew nut.

Ms Cousins-Greenwood said that inclusion was unplanned because, though nan parrot often features successful euphony videos, he does not usually for illustration to beryllium connected people's shoulders.

"He's a small spot picky and he went consecutive connected Harry Styles' shoulder, nan motion of a bully vibe," she said.