Hashed Emergent to host the first multi-chain web3 conference in India

Hashed Emergent has announced that it will big nan first blockchain convention week successful India successful December. The week-long bid of web3-focused events will beryllium held successful Bangalore, nan bosom of India’s tech and startup scene, rightfully known arsenic nan “Silicon Valley of nan East.”

The caller convention dubbed India Blockchain Week (IBW) intends astatine becoming India’s first world-class, multi-chain web3 convention pinch a pan-industry agenda. It will bespeak India’s expanding domiciled successful web3, expressed some successful position of crypto take and nan breathtaking startups originating from nan sub-continent.

Expressing his excitement astir nan upcoming event, Managing Partner of Hashed Emergent, Tak Lee, said:

“We’re excited to bring nan first world-class, pan-industry and multi-chain web3 convention to India, yet giving it nan attraction it has ever deserved. Bangalore ranks among nan astir prolific startup hubs worldwide, and Indian startups successful web3 person made a sizeable effect connected nan industry, spearheaded by aggregate hugely successful protocols and products. We judge that IBW will quickly go 1 of nan astir absorbing and divers gathering places for nan crypto industry.”

The India Blockchain Week timetable

The convention will person a week-long bid of web3-focused events lasting from December 4-10.

It will commencement pinch a “warm-up” convention connected Monday and Tuesday, December 4-5. This will see hackathons, broadside events and parties.

The IBW header convention will beryllium held connected December 6-7, aliases Wednesday and Thursday succeeded by nan ETHIndia hackathon which group a grounds past twelvemonth arsenic 1 of nan largest Ethereum hackathons pinch complete 2,000 attendees and 450+ task submissions.

The main venue of nan IBW convention will beryllium nan Sheraton Grand Hotel successful Whitefield, a awesome IT and commercialized hub of Bangalore.

MarketAcross will beryllium IBW’s lead media

MarketAcross, nan world’s starring web3 PR and trading agency known for its activity successful nan region pinch companies for illustration Polygon and Hashed Emergent, will beryllium joining nan arena arsenic nan world lead media.

MarketAcross has served arsenic nan charismatic media partner successful aggregate web3 events including nan Korea Blockchain Week, WebX, Paris Blockchain Week, and nan IVS Kyoto.

India has quickly emerged arsenic 1 of nan starring adopters of web3 contempt nan galore regulatory hurdles seeing that nan Indian authorities has been historically sceptical to crypto and is now positioning itself for globally harmonized regularisation astatine nan G20 Summit.

While nan database of speakers astatine nan IBW header convention is yet to beryllium revealed, Harsh Emergent has confirmed that it will see salient section and world leaders wrong nan blockchain industry.