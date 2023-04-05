Hazardous chemicals found in small lake in northern Alberta after Imperial Oil's Kearl tailings leak

Alberta's power regulator has confirmed hazardous chemicals are coming successful a mini waterbody aft 2 releases of tailings-contaminated wastewater from Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands mine.

In an update released Tuesday, nan agency said hydrocarbons and naphthenic acids person been recovered successful an unnamed fish-bearing reservoir located almost wholly wrong Imperial's lease astir 70 kilometres northbound of Fort McMurray.

"Test results connected April 3 identified nan beingness of F2 hydrocarbons and naphthenic acids astatine nan 2 sampling sites closest to nan seep location," said a connection from nan regulator. "These components are imaginable indicators of business wastewater wrong ... a fish-bearing waterbody connected nan northeastern separator of Imperial's Kearl lease."

F2 hydrocarbons are lighter petrochemicals. Naphthenic acids are formed from nan breakdown of petrochemicals and are typically recovered successful oilsands tailings.

The lake, adjacent wherever nan releases occurred, is little than a 4th of a quadrate kilometre successful size.

The regulator said nan levels of those toxins stay beneath guidelines for nan protection of aquatic life.

"There is nary denotation of a alteration successful drinking h2o value astatine this clip and nary adverse impacts to food aliases wildlife person been observed," nan regulator said. "It is premature to make immoderate conclusions based connected these trial results and further testing is being done."

An Imperial Oil spokesperson said those chemicals haven't been recovered astatine nan lake's outlet to a tributary of nan Firebag River.

In an update released Wednesday, the institution said location continues to beryllium nary denotation of impacts to wildlife aliases fish.

The news follows an earlier informing from Environment Canada that Imperial must return action to forestall nan chemicals from entering fish-bearing waters, which would break nan Fisheries Act. That enactment prohibits immoderate discharge of harmful worldly into fish-bearing water.

Marti Olszynski, a professor of assets rule astatine nan University of Calgary, said nan regulator's uncovering could person a base connected whether Imperial faces charges nether nan act.

"They very intelligibly talk astir business wastewater," he said. "Not conscionable bitumen-influenced, but business wastewater."

The levels of contaminants recovered successful nan fish-bearing h2o aren't a consideration, he said.

"It doesn't matter nan quantities that are being detected."

Olszynski said nan regulator refers to "potential" indicators of wastewater, suggesting nan chemicals haven't been conclusively linked to nan Imperial release.

"It's difficult to cognize really overmuch dense lifting that connection is doing," he said.

Imperial first recovered discoloured h2o seeping from 1 of its tailings ponds successful May that has since been confirmed to beryllium groundwater contaminated pinch oilsands tailings.

In February, different 5.3 cardinal litres of tailings-contaminated wastewater escaped from a catchment pond.

The seepage continues, though Imperial has constructed caller trenches and installed pumps to forestall it from spreading.