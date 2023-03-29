'He's a special guy.' USC invests in teaching Raleek Brown how to play a bigger role

His potential, arsenic a erstwhile five-star prospect, has ne'er been successful question. But now, arsenic Raleek Brown enters his 2nd play astatine USC, his early position mightiness be.

The electrical Santa Ana Mater Dei High merchandise played strictly moving backmost arsenic a freshman, tallying 402 full yards and six touchdowns during a play slowed early by a precocious ankle sprain. This spring, however, Brown has been lining up mostly astatine receiver arsenic USC experiments pinch caller ways to merge nan dynamic, all-purpose jock into its offense.

USC coach Lincoln Riley said nan intent successful moving Brown astir this outpouring is “to get a afloat thought of what he really tin handle.”

“We’ve been pushing him mentally,” Riley said. “He’s done a bully occupation responding. We’re putting him successful immoderate caller positions. He’s learning, but besides he has a earthy athleticism and an detonation that makes him fresh a batch of places.”

Where Brown mightiness champion fresh connected a shot section had been a mobility agelong earlier he arrived astatine USC. As a freshman astatine Stockton Edison High, Brown caught 31 passes for 741 yards, averaging astir 24 yards per reception. During his first 2 seasons astatine Edison, he caught 18 touchdowns.

At Mater Dei, Brown played much of a spot portion arsenic a receiver, catching 12 passes successful 9 games. But arsenic his elder play went along, past Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson began to research pinch lining up Brown each complete nan section aliases sending him into mobility to manufacture mismatches. Just nan threat of his velocity forced defenses to return notice.

“He could return complete a shot crippled astatine immoderate time,” Rollinson said past fall.

Brown showed flashes of that game-breaking imaginable arsenic a freshman, moreover striking a Heisman airs aft scoring his first touchdown during USC’s play opener. But nan ankle wounded he suffered that first Saturday lingered. Brown was constricted to 21 touches during nan 9 games that followed, stunting his progress.

USC moving backmost Raleek Brown strikes a Heisman Trophy airs aft scoring a touchdown against Rice connected Sept. 3 astatine nan Coliseum. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

It wasn’t until November that he yet sewage backmost connected track, finishing pinch 4 touchdowns during USC’s last 5 games.

“That benignant of put him connected hold,” Riley said successful early March erstwhile asked astir Brown’s ankle injury. “I deliberation his domiciled and what he was capable to do astatine a precocious level accrued arsenic nan twelvemonth went on, and I deliberation nan offseason has been a bully chance to return a measurement backmost pinch him and really identify, ‘Here’s what you did well, here’s wherever you’ve sewage to go much accordant and much dependable and really understand nan full discourtesy and your domiciled successful it.’ ”

That wasn’t ever nan lawsuit successful his first season, arsenic Brown sometimes struggled to grasp his responsibilities without nan shot successful his hands.

“Certainly he’s an explosive subordinate and you want to person those guys retired there, but those players, they’ve sewage to beryllium capable to play nan plays erstwhile they don’t person nan ball,” Riley said. “That’s what he improved astatine and that’s been our push to him, that earthy second-year jump wherever you really understand nan offense, your mentation goes up, your intelligence attraction level goes up. … I consciousness for illustration he’s increasing up. He’s handled things amended this offseason, his attack is better, truthful he’s conscionable gotta support going.”

Coaches opportunity he has embraced that challenge. In response, they’ve added different position to his plate.

Brown played 1 threat retired of nan slot past season. Now he’s spending astir of his days there, learning a caller domiciled wherever he mightiness not moreover beryllium featured successful nan fall.

His backmost likes what he sees truthful far, astatine least, moreover if Brown still has to study nan finer points of nan position.

“He’s a typical guy, typical talent,” Caleb Williams said of Brown. “His hands are a batch amended than astir apt what group think. His way running, we’re moving connected it. He played moving backmost for a year, and a batch of times, successful precocious school, he wasn’t moving nan routes he is now. We’re moving connected it, but he has a earthy talent for it.”

USC moving backmost Raleek Brown, left, is congratulated by backmost Caleb Williams aft scoring a touchdown against Tulane successful nan Cotton Bowl connected Jan. 2 successful Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde / Associated Press)

How overmuch he’ll usage that talent astatine receiver successful nan autumn is still to beryllium determined. But nan extent USC abruptly has astatine moving backmost makes it a batch easier to deploy Brown successful nan slot instead.

Riley said Tuesday that USC’s moving backs person “been a existent agleam spot” during outpouring practice. Both he and moving backs coach Kiel McDonald heaped praise particularly connected existent freshmen A’Marion Peterson and Quinten Joyner.

“Those 2 young guys are going to beryllium very bully players astatine USC, very bully players,” McDonald said.

Where that leaves Brown successful a imaginable five-back rotation remains to beryllium seen. But for nan clip being, USC’s backfield extent intends much clip for Brown elsewhere.

“With having 5 guys backmost location that we’re beautiful excited about, it’s allowed america to move Raleek around,” Riley said. “We’re conscionable trying to measure it, expose these guys to a lot, and past we’ll commencement to constrictive it down arsenic we get person to fall.”