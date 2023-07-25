Head of ethics watchdog calls for limits on MPs' second jobs

The caput of nan astir elder morals watchdog has called for immoderate shape of limit connected MPs' 2nd jobs, telling Sky News it is "hard to argue" immoderate politicians are putting parliament first.

MPs should beryllium fixed an "indicative" ceiling connected really overmuch clip to walk connected their extra-parliamentary roles, according to an question and reply pinch nan president of nan Committee connected Standards successful Public Life, Lord Evans.

The crossbench peer, who spent his profession successful nan concealed work and was caput of MI5 for six years, coming praises nan "valuable" activity by Sky News successful nan Westminster Accounts task which has spent nan past 7 months examining nan domiciled of money successful politics. He coming uses a awesome question and reply to push for change.

In a uncommon wide-ranging interview, Lord Evans also:

• Criticised nan effort by Boris Johnson's authorities to alteration nan standards strategy successful consequence to nan Owen Paterson affair arsenic "not nan correct measurement to behave. That can't beryllium nan correct measurement to behave successful nationalist office."

• Said location were "very disgraceful" episodes complete nan past 3 years involving breaches of parliamentary standards.

• Pressed connected Mr Johnson's leadership, he said: "The reside from nan top, nan activity is very important…. The measurement that leaders behave will group a reside that others will follow."

• Said it was still excessively difficult to place nan eventual philanthropist of money successful British politics, nan strategy isn't transparent capable and "there are still risks of overseas money coming into nan governmental process here".

Lord Evans says that Sky's Westminster Accounts task highlights really location remains a problem pinch immoderate MPs and nan magnitude of clip they walk connected 2nd jobs.

"There person been immoderate rather well-documented cases wherever it's difficult to reason that this personification is putting their main attraction connected their parliamentary duties, fixed nan magnitude of clip that they look to beryllium giving to different activities."

Lord Evans, who steps down aft his five-year word expires successful nan autumn, says it is for parliament, not his committee to group precise rules, and concedes this workout is "difficult". Nevertheless, successful his question and reply he says MPs should effort again to execute this.

"We've suggested that 1 mightiness want to springiness suggestive figures successful position of hours. So far, nan parliamentary authorities person not decided to spell down that route, but we deliberation location are attractions successful that."

The erstwhile premier curate Boris Johnson projected a fixed limit to 2nd jobs successful nan aftermath of nan lobbying ungraded involving erstwhile Tory MP Owen Paterson, but later abandoned nan plans successful nan look of a Tory backbench revolt.

Image: Lord Evans declined to criticise Boris Johnson by sanction but made clear his unhappiness pinch really nan ex-PM behaved astatine cardinal moments

In this parliament, from December 2019 until he stood down successful June, Mr Johnson earned £5.1m, much than immoderate different MP.

Theresa May, different erstwhile PM, has earned £2.7m, nan Westminster Accounts instrumentality produced by Sky News together pinch media institution Tortoise shows.

Sir Keir Starmer, nan Labour leader, has projected a prohibition connected 2nd jobs, but protector overseas caput David Lammy has continued pinch well-paid media work and speeches worth complete £272,000.

The Committee connected Standards successful Public Life does not analyse individuals and alternatively makes suggestions connected really to alteration nan rules straight to nan premier minister, truthful Lord Evans would not remark connected individual cases.

Asked he if was disappointed nan astir high-profile figures - ex-PMs - besides gain nan astir extracurricular nan Commons, he replied: "I deliberation nan captious point is it needs to beryllium clear to nan nationalist and peculiarly to people's constituents that nan privilege afforded by MPs, whether they're good known aliases whether they're little known, is connected nan interests of their constituents and of serving successful parliament and not focusing connected their ain economical aliases different profession interests."

Lord Evans besides issued a stark informing connected nan nonaccomplishment of nan authorities and parliament to walk stricter rules connected donations.

In stark disapproval of successive Tory administrations - including that of Rishi Sunak - Lord Evans said: "One of nan principles of nationalist life is openness, and I don't deliberation location is capable accusation astir wherever money is coming from.

"I don't deliberation it's easy to place who is giving money. I deliberation location are still risks of overseas money coming into nan governmental process here."

Earlier this year, Sky's Westminster Accounts bid highlighted really donations nonstop to MPs - which do not spell done nan Electoral Commission - go done a little rigorous checking process than different donations.

Lord Evans continued: "We made a number of recommendations connected this. The authorities has not accepted those. We deliberation that's a mistake.

"We person been assured and this has been said many times by nan government, that nan rules are strict and rigorous. That's not our view. The rules are not strict. They are not rigorous and they are insufficiently transparent."

He suggested that companies tin beryllium utilized to disguise nan root of overseas donations, which are forbidden nether nan UK governmental system.

"The .. first problem is deficiency of existent openness. And conscionable to opportunity 'I person been fixed money by institution X', erstwhile you can't activity retired wherever institution X sewage that money from (and) who really controls that company, is really not a satisfactory measurement of discharging work for openness.

"And it's besides very important that we tin protect nan governmental strategy from an improper influence, whether that's from business interests, whether that's from utmost governmental interests, aliases whether that's from overseas powers. And transparency is simply a really important portion of that. And nan transparency rules astatine nan moment, successful our view, nan position of my committee are not beardown enough."

Lord Evans declined to criticise Mr Johnson by sanction but made clear his unhappiness pinch nan measurement nan erstwhile premier curate behaved astatine cardinal moments.

Lord Evans singled retired for disapproval nan Owen Paterson affair, highlighting "someone who was intelligibly breaching nan parliamentary rules (who) went done owed process and location was an effort to alteration nan rules successful nan mediate of nan process. That's not nan correct measurement to behave. That can't beryllium nan correct measurement to behave successful nationalist office".