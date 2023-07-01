Health tech start-up that failed to secure funding must pay software engineer €50,000

A wellness tech start-up that grounded to unafraid backing must salary a package technologist complete €50K for nan non-payment of his wages and announcement pay, nan Workplace Relations Commission has ruled.

The complainant, Per Johansson, was employed arsenic a package engineering head astatine CSIS Health Ltd from May 4th, 2022, to December 16th, 2022, erstwhile his employment ceased owed to non-payment of wages.

The complainant submitted he was owed 3 months' announcement pay, accrued holidays and nan equilibrium of unpaid wages from dates successful September to December 2022.

Funding efforts

The institution told nan WRC that while they agreed that Mr Johansson was owed nan money, they had nary costs to make nan payments and said location was small chance of securing specified costs successful nan short term.

CSIS Health Ltd advised nan committee that they were a start-up institution and had gone done various ways of trying to get grants aliases shareholder backing for nan business. However, contempt repeated attempts, they were declined.

In his published decision, adjudicating serviceman Peter O'Brien said nan institution had submitted that they had engaged consultants successful nan UK to assistance pinch their backing efforts and contempt their champion efforts were unsuccessful successful their application.

"This was a awesome astonishment to nan responsive arsenic they were assured of backing and of being accepted for an EIC [European Innovation Council] tech grant. They had besides engaged pinch imaginable investors successful nan US and were promised finance but, owed to Covid, nan investors and business opportunity was affected.

"The responsive [CSIS] confirmed nan payments sought were owed and uncontested," said Mr O'Brien successful his decision, citing breaches of Section 5 (6) Payments of Wages Act 1991.

Lack of funding

Mr O'Brien noted that while nan institution accepted nan payments sought were owed to nan complainant, CSIS said that "due to nan deficiency of backing for nan venture, nan institution had nary costs to salary nan amounts owed and location was small likelihood successful nan adjacent early that nan costs would beryllium to make nan payments".

"I find successful favour of nan complainant successful that nan wages sought were decently payable to him and were not paid," Mr O'Brien wrote successful his published decision.

Mr O'Brien said that Mr Johansson was to beryllium awarded €3,489 for his September 2022 wages, €8,333.33 each for October and November 2022 and €4,545 for December 2022.

In addition, Mr Johansson was awarded €25,000 gross for nan non-payment of his announcement and €1,008.06 gross for his vacation entitlement. In total, Mr Johansson was awarded €50,708.72.

"The complainant's statement of employment contained a three-month announcement play successful nan arena of nan employer giving announcement of termination of nan contract," explained Mr O'Brien, who added that nan statement was "silent connected what announcement nan worker had to springiness connected termination".

"The complainant's statement was terminated without announcement and I deem he was entitled to aforesaid [€25,000 gross] and to beryllium paid for nan 3 months," said nan adjudication officer.