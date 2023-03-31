Heartbroken family of grandmother murdered by 21-stone thug say their life has been 'destroyed'

The heartbroken family of a grandma beaten to decease aft she mistook a thug's location for a B&B said their life has been 'destroyed'.

Grandmother Margaret Barnes, 71, had been visiting Barmouth successful Wales from her location successful Birmingham erstwhile she mistook nan location of by 21-stone thug David Redfern, 46, for her accommodation, which was a fewer doors away, Caernarfon Crown Court heard.

Redfern denied murdering Mrs Barnes connected July 11, past year, but was convicted by a assemblage earlier this week and sentenced to 14 years successful jail.

The victim's girl Natalie Barnes publication a unfortunate effect connection to tribunal describing her mum arsenic a personification who 'loved nan small things successful life.'

She said: 'As a family we will ne'er get complete what has happened. My mum didn't request to dice and we don't understand why she had to.'

The past moments earlier Margaret Barnes, 71, was murdered by David Redfern, 46, person been revealed, showing nan grandmother hauling her mini suitcase up nan thrust arsenic she places her achromatic handbag connected a array extracurricular of nan door

David Redfern, 46, (left) dragged 71-year-old Margaret Barnes downstairs by her feet aft he recovered her dormant successful a furniture astatine his seafront location successful Barmouth, North Wales, connected July 11 past year

Paying tribute to Mrs Barnes, her granddaughter Robyn Barnes said her decease had near her 'completely heartbroken'.

Meanwhile, successful a connection publication successful court, her widower Raymond Barnes said his woman had near schoolhouse astatine 15 and had been a Cadbury's packer for immoderate 25 years and enjoyed needlework and dancing.

The mates had holidayed overseas including successful China and Cape Verde, and she had a ample group of female friends.

Raymond said constabulary knocked connected his doorway connected July 11 past twelvemonth to pass him that she had passed away.

He said: 'We were successful full shock. Our lives will ne'er beryllium nan aforesaid again.'

Ms Barnes ended up mistakenly entering Belmont House, Redfern's seaside spot successful Barmouth

But nan 71-year-old had booked to enactment successful nan Wavecrest B&B connected Marine Parade - a fewer doors down from Redfern's property

The pensioner's family added: 'Margaret, who was a much-loved wife, mother and grandma has now been gone for 8 months. As a family it has been nan hardest clip of our lives. It has been particularly difficult for Margaret's hubby who had been her partner for 56 years.

'We now person immoderate benignant of closure connected what has happened. However, nary magnitude of condemnation will ever capable nan void that Margaret has near behind.'

Redfern, 46, had drunk six aliases 7 pints and a gin and tonic during a nighttime retired pinch his partner earlier returning location and falling dormant while watching Antiques Roadshow.

But erstwhile nan mates decided to move successful for nan nighttime astatine astir 11pm they recovered semi-naked Mrs Barnes lying successful their bed, drinking and smoking, pinch a achromatic recreation lawsuit unfastened connected nan floor.

A statement collapsed retired and Mrs Barnes was dragged by her heels down nan stairs and flung retired of nan house. Redfern besides kicked aliases stamped connected nan frail pensioner, breaking 3 of her ribs and causing a catastrophic and unsurvivable wounded to her liver.

The 'much-loved' wife, mother and grandma died connected nan pavement outside, nan tribunal heard.

Handing Redfern a mandatory life condemnation for execution pinch a minimum 14 years earlier parole, Mr Justice Charles Bourne told nan defendant: 'I judge you must person been very shocked to find a alien successful your house, your bedroom.

'But your guidance surpasses thing that immoderate reasonable personification could imagine.

'You are a ample and beardown man, aged 45 astatine nan time.

'She was mini and slight, astatine slightest 25 years older than you, intelligibly affected by intoxicant and unsteady connected her feet.

'I tin understand why you mightiness person escorted her retired of your house, though a different personification mightiness person responded to this business by trying to thief her.

'But nan assault, a footwear aliases stamp of capable unit to origin a fatal injury, was a dreadful point to do, to a defenceless aged person.'

Prior to nan incident, Redfern had drunk six aliases 7 pints and a gin and tonic during a nighttime retired pinch his partner

David Redfern (pictured) was furious erstwhile he saw Margaret Barnes, 71, had undressed, unpacked and climbed into a furniture astatine his location successful Barmouth, North Wales

The tribunal heard Mrs Barnes 'simply mistook' Redfern's ample seaside location for her edifice aft travelling much than 100 miles to a seaside edifice for a £95-a-night break.

Prosecutor Michael Jones said: 'It was a correction that yet costs her her life.

'The logic Mrs Barnes died is she had nan misfortune of coming crossed a man who was an angry bully.'

Earlier, nan tribunal heard that arrangements had been made pinch a section B&B for Mrs Barnes to enactment successful Barmouth and she had been retired drinking pinch friends and was unsteady connected her feet.

When Redfern and his partner went upstairs to bed, Redfern astatine first calmly called constabulary and asked officers to travel and region her. But things past went 'terribly wrong' aft a statement collapsed out, nan tribunal heard

Mrs Barnes had been booked into nan Wavecrest B&B (pictured) which was respective doors down connected Marine Parade

She mistook her accommodation for Redfern's location and went wrong and sewage successful furniture astatine astir 10.10pm connected July 10 past year.

When Redfern and his partner went upstairs to bed, astir 40 minutes later, Redfern astatine first calmly called constabulary and asked officers to travel and region her.

But things past went 'terribly wrong' aft a statement collapsed out, nan tribunal heard.

Redfern, a 6ft 1in man who weighed 21 stone, dragged nan unwanted visitant downstairs by her heels and flung her suitcase into nan street.

He besides kicked aliases stamped connected Mrs Barnes, causing nan fatal injury.

Redfern told nan assemblage he had recovered Mrs Barnes sitting up successful their furniture drinking gin and tonic pinch her mendacious teeth connected nan bedside table.

Outside court, Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce of North Wales Police said: 'During a two-week proceedings Redfern showed nary remorse, attempted to blasted Margaret for his actions and subjected her family to nan trauma of a two-week proceedings wherever specifications of nan arena were explored successful schematic detail.

'David Redfern is simply a cowardly, vicious bully and will now walk astatine slightest 14 years down bars wherever he tin bespeak connected what he has done.'

Mrs Barnes' family added: 'As a family it has been nan hardest clip of our lives.

'It has been particularly difficult for Margaret's hubby who had been her partner for 56 years.

'We now person immoderate benignant of closure connected what has happened nevertheless nary magnitude of condemnation will ever capable nan void that Margaret has near behind.'