Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom eyes career in player management after retirement

24 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom eyes career in player management after retirement

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom eyes profession successful subordinate guidance aft retirement

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom says he will task into subordinate guidance erstwhile he calls it a quit.

The erstwhile Black Stars subordinate has had an illustrious career, featuring for nan Black Stars astatine some World Cup and AFCON and besides winning laurels.

Inkoom played a immense domiciled erstwhile nan Black Stars reached nan finals of some 2010 and 2015 AFCONs respectively. He was besides portion of nan 2010 historical World Cup squad.

He earned a spot successful nan Black Stars aft a stellar capacity for nan Black Satellites squad that clinch nan U20 World Cup for nan first clip Africa history backmost successful 2009.

In an interview, nan erstwhile FC Basel prima asserted he will task into subordinate guidance astatine nan disbursal of coaching erstwhile he yet retires arsenic a master footballer.

“I will not task into coaching. I would emotion to beryllium successful subordinate guidance because I person realized that is wherever we are lacking successful our game. I want to effect what I learnt overseas connected upcoming players. As a player, you request to beryllium ever spot connected and that is really nan achromatic does their things. So successful future, this is what I want to do”

More
Source Footballghana

Related Article

Fred Pappoe discusses how GFA prepares for qualifiers

Fred Pappoe discusses how GFA prepares for qualifiers

24 minutes ago
Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow clears air on Otto Addo comment

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow clears air on Otto Addo comment

24 minutes ago
Ghana Premier League clubs submit venues for 2023/24 season

Ghana Premier League clubs submit venues for 2023/24 season

24 minutes ago
Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini on trials at Swedish top-flight side AIK

Ghanaian teen midfielder Abdul Rashid Fuseini on trials at Swedish top-flight side AIK

24 minutes ago

Popular Article

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

13 hours ago
Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

13 hours ago
Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.