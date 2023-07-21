Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom eyes career in player management after retirement

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom says he will task into subordinate guidance erstwhile he calls it a quit.

The erstwhile Black Stars subordinate has had an illustrious career, featuring for nan Black Stars astatine some World Cup and AFCON and besides winning laurels.

Inkoom played a immense domiciled erstwhile nan Black Stars reached nan finals of some 2010 and 2015 AFCONs respectively. He was besides portion of nan 2010 historical World Cup squad.

He earned a spot successful nan Black Stars aft a stellar capacity for nan Black Satellites squad that clinch nan U20 World Cup for nan first clip Africa history backmost successful 2009.

In an interview, nan erstwhile FC Basel prima asserted he will task into subordinate guidance astatine nan disbursal of coaching erstwhile he yet retires arsenic a master footballer.

“I will not task into coaching. I would emotion to beryllium successful subordinate guidance because I person realized that is wherever we are lacking successful our game. I want to effect what I learnt overseas connected upcoming players. As a player, you request to beryllium ever spot connected and that is really nan achromatic does their things. So successful future, this is what I want to do”