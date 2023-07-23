‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Says Accusations Of His Queerbaiting “Missed Point Of Hit Show”

Heartstopper prima Kit Connor says he doesn’t want to beryllium defined by nan word “queer actor”, aft his breakthrough domiciled arsenic bisexual schoolhouse rugby prima Nick Nelson successful nan Netflix mega-hit.

Connor, on pinch co-star Joe Locke, has go a prima pinch nan presence of Heartstopper, which premiered connected nan level successful April 2022 and soon became its 5th astir watched English connection show, watched for a reported 53million hours worldwide.

But he received accusations of “queerbaiting” (appropriation by consecutive group of cheery civilization for kudos) aft he was photographed manus successful manus pinch character Maia Reficco successful November past year.

At nan time, Connor collapsed his ain retreat from societal media to travel retired to his galore followers – a determination he told nan Guardian newspaper he now considers “frankly a spot rash” – erstwhile he posted:

“i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to retired himself. one deliberation immoderate of you missed nan constituent of nan show. bye”.

This weekend, nan character told nan newspaper that this acquisition jarred pinch what he considers nan main connection of Heartstopper:

“The full constituent of nan show is that [queerness] is not ever truthful stereotyped. There are truthful galore lines successful nan show wherever personification goes: ‘Nick Nelson, he’s nan straightest feline successful nan school. He’s nan skipper of nan rugby squad truthful there’s nary measurement [he’s queer].’ Sometimes you conscionable request to springiness group space.”

And he revealed that nan 2nd season, owed to get August 3rd amid immense world anticipation, will reside his characteristic Nick’s struggles pinch coming out, “which is important,” he said.

Then he added:

“Although now I cognize that I’m queer, I personally don’t find it a ace defining factor. I wouldn’t want to beryllium defined by ‘queer actor’. I want to play each parts. Hopefully, I tin do that if my profession lasts, if I flourish. Touch wood.”

Connor, who has been acting since he was 8 and antecedently played a young Elton John successful biopic Rocketman, initially auditioned for nan domiciled of Charlie successful nan series, adapted from nan schematic caller by Alice Osman. He ended up formed arsenic chap lead Nick, pinch nan domiciled of Charlie played by Joe Locke.

Connor has besides been formed successful nan upcoming scary enigma One of Us. Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed) and Ian Beattie (Game Of Thrones) will besides prima successful nan feature, which heralds from nan Jung School and Northern Ireland Screen and marks nan debut of writer-director Stefan van de Graaff.