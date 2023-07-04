Heartstopper star Kit Connor says he was ‘disappointed’ at having to come out as bisexual after show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Kit Connor has spoken retired connected nan acquisition of coming retired arsenic bisexual connected societal media aft aggravated instrumentality speculation astir his sexuality.

The actor, 19, changeable to fame aft his starring domiciled successful Heartstopper, a romanticist play bid that follows nan blossoming narration of 2 teen boys.

Connor plays Nick Nelson, a prima rugby subordinate who originates to mobility his sexuality erstwhile he meets and befriends Charlie Spring (Joe Locke). His characteristic later comes retired arsenic bisexual.

In November, Connor announced that he is besides bisexual pursuing accusations of “queerbaiting” – depicting LGBT+ personality and solidarity successful media for affirmative attraction aliases financial gain, without pursuing done successful reality.

At nan time, he admonished group for “forcing an-18-year-old to retired himself”. Yet, successful a caller question and reply pinch British Vogue, nan Netflix prima expressed a little clear-cut position of nan situation.

On his erstwhile thoughts astir nan communicative of bisexual people, he said: “It’s nan acquisition of possibly you’re excessively consecutive to beryllium cheery and you’re excessively cheery to beryllium straight. So it’s like, ‘Where do I sit?’ But I consciousness overmuch much unafraid successful myself now.”

Despite becoming much grounded successful his personality privately, Connor told nan publication that he still had immoderate trouble dealing pinch nan nationalist liking that surrounded his sexuality.

“I conscionable felt for illustration it wasn’t thing I was fresh to talk about,” he said successful nan conversation, published connected Tuesday (4 July). “I wasn’t angry. I was conscionable somewhat disappointed by this reaction.”

He continued: “I deliberation there’s almost a emotion that because I’d been successful nan manufacture for a small while, location was almost this knowing that it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he tin return it.’”

When asked whether he yet felt “forced into” coming retired arsenic a result, Connor replied: “I deliberation ‘forced’ isn’t nan correct connection I would use, but I would opportunity that I would person preferred to do it different way.

“I besides don’t cognize if I would person ever done it. But astatine nan extremity of nan time I don’t regret it. In galore ways, it was really empowering.”

Since Connor’s announcement of his bisexuality, his co-stars person shared messages of support and encouragement.

Olivia Colman, who plays nan mother of Connor’s characteristic successful nan show, criticised those who “bullied” him into speaking astir it, and added: “I deliberation group should beryllium allowed to person their ain journey. But I’m incredibly proud of him arsenic a young man to woody pinch each of that and beryllium successful nan spotlight. It’s unfair. But he’s amazing. He’s a very beautiful quality being.”

Heartstopper season 2 will watercourse connected Netflix from 3 August.