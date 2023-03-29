Heated exchange between state, defence in AKA, robbery matter

However, magistrate Ashwin Singh denied her application.

“The accused's sanction is connected nan complaint expanse and I can’t extremity nan media from publishing nan sanction arsenic nan complaint expanse is simply a nationalist document,” he said.

The authorities asked for a postponement for an personality parade to beryllium conducted, verification of nan accused's reside and to cheque for erstwhile convictions aliases pending cases.

Van den Heever, however, challenged this, saying Ngcobo’s look had already been made nationalist arsenic videos of his apprehension had gone viral connected societal media.

She claimed that her customer was unlawfully arrested.

“The 4 group were publically arrested and their faces are intelligibly disposable connected video footage which has been posted connected societal media. They are easy identifiable because their faces tin beryllium easy seen. I’m highlighting this because I americium opposed to nan postponement and nan personality parade vessel has travel and sailed,” she said.

She told nan tribunal that nan communicative during and aft nan arrests was that nan 4 were arrested because of nan well-known figure’s assassination.

Since Sunday, she said, nan SAPS, pinch each nan powers it holds, did thing to person nan video removed.

“Since Sunday and moreover today, this video has been posted complete and complete again. This affects immoderate they want to summation during nan personality parade.”

She based on that nan 48 hours wrong which suspects must look successful tribunal expired connected Tuesday and Ngcobo should person appeared earlier then.

This led to Pillay and Van den Heever exchanging words, prompting Singh to intervene. He adjourned nan matter and summoned them to his chambers.

When it resumed, Van den Heever said nan authorities should, successful position of nan law, person ordered nan accused beryllium released.

She said Ngcobo had been assaulted connected his ankle aft he was tied pinch a rope, had wrist injuries owed to his wrists being bound together and injuries to his little back.

“He's complaining he was suffocated pinch a integrative bag. He can't perceive pinch his 1 ear. He has problems pinch vision. He said he needed to spot a expert and that was ignored. One of nan different persons detained had an cognition connected his limb and was swollen. He said nan symptom was unbearable.”

The matter was adjourned for nan authorities to respond to issues raised by Van den Heever.

The advocator was initially informed her customer was being charged pinch carjacking. However, she later learnt he faced a robbery charge.

This is simply a processing story.

