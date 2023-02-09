Heather McDonald’s on-stage collapse became anti-vaccine fodder, but she’s alive and joking

Three minutes into nan trailer for nan wide debunked anti-vaccine movie “Died Suddenly,” comedian Heather McDonald is shown collapsing connected stage.

In nan background, a voiceover from group identified arsenic “whistleblowers” lays retired nan film’s ngo statement.

“It’s nan caller bullet. It’s nan caller shape of warfare,” nan sound of a man successful a darkened room says astir nan Covid vaccine.

“The dormant can’t speak for themselves, truthful therefore, I person to speak for them,” says another.

The thought that she can’t speak for herself comes arsenic a astonishment to McDonald, who precocious sat successful her workplace successful Woodland Hills, California, prepping for her play podcast. She has published it each week since she passed retired connected shape successful February 2022 astatine nan Tempe Improv successful Arizona.

Since then, videos of her illness person been viewed millions of times connected societal media. Joe Rogan talked astir it connected his podcast. Fox News published an article astir her illness and tweeted: “Comedian collapses connected stage, fractures skull aft declaring she’s triple vaxxed.”

McDonald, 52, said she’s getting utilized to getting recognized arsenic a portion of propaganda.

“Sometimes there’ll beryllium group who say, ‘Oh my God, I conscionable saw you connected something,’” McDonald said successful an question and reply from her agleam pinkish podcast studio. “And I’m like, ‘Sadly, I cognize what it is. It’s maine fainting.’”

McDonald astatine her podcast workplace successful Woodland Hills, California. Andrew Stern / NBC News

McDonald, for illustration a half-dozen different group whose aesculapian events are shown successful nan trailer for nan anti-vaccine conspiracy mentation film, did not dice arsenic a consequence of nan Covid-19 vaccine. Many of them now unrecorded their lives pinch a unusual net notoriety, nan benignant that didn’t beryllium moreover conscionable a fewer years ago.

The movie has since been wide debunked, including by Reuters and FactCheck.org. Its issues moreover sparked interest from group wrong nan anti-vaccine activity who worried it made them look bad. The personification featured instantly aft McDonald successful nan trailer, Keyontae Johnson, collapsed connected Dec. 12, 2020, days earlier Covid vaccines were disposable aliases wide administered successful nan U.S. This month, Johnson made it to nan Elite 8 of nan NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament pinch nan remainder of nan Kansas State Wildcats and is simply a projected NBA Draft pick. (Johnson was yet diagnosed pinch a bosom information unrelated to nan Covid vaccine.)

That has done small to stymie nan occurrence of “Died Suddenly,” which has evolved from nan title of a movie into thing of a rallying outcry successful nan anti-vaccine world. The hashtag “#DiedSuddenly” trended connected Twitter aft nan film’s merchandise and has go a accordant net trope, reappearing erstwhile high-profile aesculapian events hap connected tv aliases successful public.

Recounting nan nighttime she collapsed, McDonald said she felt dizzy astatine nan commencement of her group and, had she not been connected shape successful beforehand of friends and family for nan first clip since nan opening of nan pandemic, would person simply sat backmost down alternatively of trying to conflict done it. Afterward, McDonald received a artillery of tests from doctors, who said that she had nary underlying information and that nan fainting spell was not linked to nan vaccine. McDonald suffered a fractured skull and a concussion, and still checks successful pinch doctors but has had nary lingering issues.

Video of her illness quickly dispersed online. Hoping to clear up immoderate confusion, McDonald released nan video on pinch an update from doctors to her ain societal media accounts days aft her collapse. While she joked astatine first that she didn’t mind nan attention, releasing nan video had nan other effect, and she became overwhelmed by conspiracy theories astir her health.

McDonald said she was quickly capable to explain her wellness position pinch her ain listeners, and wondered what it’s for illustration for group “who can’t spell connected their podcast and opportunity ‘I’m fine.’”

Even pinch McDonald’s platform, nan video of her illness continues to move online. Videos tagged pinch “Heather McDonald collapse” person complete 17 cardinal views connected TikTok, often outnumbering her ain precocious posted contented successful hunt results that she posts to her 370,000 followers.

“That’s what really made maine sad: I thought I was a small spot amended known than that,” joked McDonald.

McDonald has had problems counteracting nan viral misinformation astir her moreover among group she knows.

Joe Rogan, who she knew from backstage conversations astatine drama sets successful Los Angeles, played nan video of McDonald’s illness connected his podcast and alluded to links to nan vaccine.

“I DM’d him and I’m like, ‘Joe, do you not cognize who I am?’” McDonald said.

McDonald said Rogan did not respond to her nonstop message. Rogan and Spotify, his exclusive podcast distributor, did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

McDonald, who is vaccinated, said she has gone to awesome lengths to enactment apolitical, not mentioning authorities connected her podcast — which focuses connected reality TV rumors — since nan 2016 election.

“I’m nonpolitical, and I get thrown into this point conscionable for doing my occupation and working,” she said.

After that first activity of attention, things started to spell backmost to normal, McDonald said. Then, 9 months aft her collapse, “Died Suddenly” came out. She was backmost successful nan internet’s warped spotlight.

Despite contiguous and repeated debunking, nan movie has had a lasting effect successful nan anti-vaccine organization moreover arsenic nan film’s producer, Stew Peters, has had to travel up pinch progressively bizarre ways to explicate its inaccuracies.

Peters pushed nan conspiracy mentation that Buffalo Bills subordinate Damar Hamlin, who collapsed connected Jan. 2 aft being hit successful nan thorax connected “Monday Night Football,” was dormant aliases being hidden distant arsenic portion of a world conspiracy mentation to protect vaccine makers.

When Hamlin reappeared and gave nationalist interviews, Peters many times insisted that Hamlin had been replaced by a “body double.”

As nan documentary’s main thesis — that nan vaccine is causing wide decease to young group — fails to carnivore retired statistically, Peters has pivoted to caller conspiracy theories astir different maladies he attributes to nan vaccine.

Earlier this month, Peters tweeted that men who received nan MRNA vaccine “are fundamentally infertile and their penises are rotting off.”

Peters did not respond to a petition for comment.

Still, Peters and nan “Died Suddenly” unit support an assemblage pinch lawmakers. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., appeared connected Peters’ video podcast connected March 14, supra a scroll imploring viewers to watch “Died Suddenly.”

Interest successful nan movie was renewed successful nan past period when an Idaho authorities legislator and a typical introduced a bill that would make nan management of MRNA vaccines (the type utilized against Covid-19) a misdemeanor successful nan state.

One of nan bill’s co-authors, authorities Sen. Tammy Nichols, has many times implored her constituents and followers connected Facebook to watch “Died Suddenly.”

“Everyone is talking astir Died Suddenly connected Rumble. Powerful!” she wrote connected Nov. 22. “Watch Died Suddenly and guidelines up to this garbage,” she added nan adjacent day. Nichols, who did not respond to a petition for comment, utilized nan hashtag #DiedSuddenly arsenic precocious arsenic Feb. 19.

Dr. Eric Burnett, an soul medicine expert astatine nan Columbia University Irving Medical Center, has recorded respective videos connected TikTok attempting to combat nan lies successful “Died Suddenly.”

Burnett said that he now sees group conflating disinformation astir nan imaginable harm from vaccines pinch nan existent threat of Covid-related illnesses.

“Anti-vaxxers and these myth-spreaders, they run successful this bubble that doesn’t require evidence, that doesn’t require immoderate load of proof. They could opportunity immoderate they want, and it’s consequence-free for them,” Burnett said.

Despite repeated debunking of “Died Suddenly,” nan lies astir nan videos featured successful it won’t dice — and moreover morph into caller ones.

McDonald said nan merchandise of “Died Suddenly” coincided pinch a 2nd activity of attraction and abuse. People began posting that McDonald, who is simply a practicing Catholic, was spited and “flicked” by God for nan joke she tried to present correct earlier her collapse, successful which she said Jesus loved her because she hadn’t yet gotten Covid-19.

“They opportunity thing mean, like, ‘You shouldn’t beryllium live because you sewage nan vaccine.’ Or they’ll say, ‘You shouldn’t beryllium live because you joked astir Jesus,’” McDonald said.

Despite millions of views crossed societal media platforms, McDonald said she was simply near pinch group questioning her faith, portion of an ever-evolving conspiracy mentation successful which it’s unclear if she’s moreover alive.

“I americium successful this business. I’d for illustration to beryllium known,” she said. “But this was conscionable not immoderate prize for maine astatine all.”