‘Heaviest Rain Ever’ in Southern Japan Sets Off Floods and Landslides

In caller years, rains person taken hundreds of lives successful Kyushu successful portion because its mountainous terrain is prone to landslides. Floods successful Japan successful July 3 years agone killed astatine slightest 86 people, mostly successful Kyushu, and prompted nan authorities to rumor removal orders for millions of residents.

On Monday morning, nan meteorological agency issued “special dense rain” emergency warnings successful parts of Kyushu. Later successful nan day, nan agency downgraded nan warnings. Local officials urged nan region’s residents to evacuate to safety. By Tuesday, nan rains had stopped, but officials warned residents to stay alert for landslides and floods.

“I’d for illustration to inquire group to salary attraction to nan upwind accusation from municipalities,” Mr. Matsuno told reporters. “Please do not attack vulnerable areas.”