HERD (2023) Zombie survival movie – trailer

New! Visitor ratings! Click connected a prima to bespeak your standing of this movie!

Herd is simply a 2023 American endurance scary movie astir a female who ends up trapped betwixt a zombie outbreak and warring militia groups.

Directed and co-produced by Steven Pierce from a screenplay co-written pinch co-producer James Allerdyce. Also produced by Bret Carr, Ryan Guess, Lori Kay, Matt Mundy, Lev Peker, Michael Szmyga and Matt Walton.

The Framework Productions movie stars Corbin Bernsen, Timothy V. Murphy, Ellen Adair, Mitzi Akaha and Jeremy Holm.

Plot:

Jamie Miller (Ellen Adair) and her wife, Alex (Mitzi Akaha) are trying to prevention their failing matrimony by going connected an isolated travel successful agrarian Missouri. After an accident, nan women find themselves trapped backmost successful Jamie’s mini hometown and wherever her begetter lives (Corbin Bernsen), which has go overrun by virus-infected ‘Heps’.

Big John Gruber (Jeremy Holm) and his clan thief Jamie and Alex by shuttling them to a section vet, who sets Alex’s leg. A horde of heps descends connected nan vet’s office, forcing nan group to fly to a storage nan locals are utilizing arsenic a endurance base.

At nan warehouse, a rival militia, led by Sterling (Timothy V. Murphy), arrives astatine nan storage claiming they want to waste and acquisition supplies. When nan waste and acquisition goes south, a conflict breaks retired betwixt nan 2 militia groups causing Jamie to effort and flee. Will they find a measurement to flight and find their measurement backmost home?

Release:

Herd will person its world premiere astatine this year’s FrightFest successful London connected August 26, 2023.

Cast and characters:

Ellen Adair … Jamie Miller

Mitzi Akaha … Alex Kanai

Jeremy Holm … Big John Gruber

Timothy V. Murphy … Sterling

Corbin Bernsen … Robert Miller

Amanda Fuller … Diane

Dana Snyder … Louie

Brandon James Ellis … Bernie Newson

Jeremy Lawson … Tater

Ronan Starnes … Andrew

Ryan Guess … Militia One

Steven Pierce … Doctor L’ainur

Matt Walton … Governor Diraldi

Mallory Hawks … Molly Miller

Quin Gresham … Mourning Man

Matt Mundy … Silhouette Hep

Steve Isom … Veterinarian’s Office Hep

Chadwick Sutton … Alley Hep

Initial source: Bloody Disgusting

MOVIES and MANIA provides an aggregated scope of movie reviews from a wide assortment of credited sources, positive our ain reviews and ratings, successful 1 useful web location. We are a genuinely independent website and trust solely connected nan insignificant income generated by net ads to enactment online and expand. Please support america by not blocking ads. If you do artifact ads please see making a mini aid to our moving costs instead. We'd really admit it. Thank you. As an Amazon Associate, nan proprietor occasionally earns a mini magnitude from qualifying linked purchases.