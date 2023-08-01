Here Are the Charges Trump Faces in the Jan. 6 Case

The recently unsealed indictment of erstwhile President Donald J. Trump connected Tuesday leveled 4 criminal counts against him complete his efforts to enactment successful powerfulness aft nan 2020 election: a conspiracy to break civilian rights, a conspiracy to defraud nan government, nan corrupt obstruction of an charismatic proceeding and a conspiracy to transportation retired specified obstruction.

Here is simply a person look astatine nan charges.

One of nan charges, a conspiracy to break rights, is Section 241 of Title 18 of nan United States Code. A condemnation connected this complaint is punishable by up to 5 years successful prison.

Congress enacted what is now Section 241 aft nan Civil War to spell aft achromatic Americans successful nan South, including members of nan Ku Klux Klan, who utilized coercion to forestall formerly enslaved African Americans from voting. But successful a bid of cases successful nan 20th century, nan Supreme Court upheld expanding usage of nan statute to election-fraud conspiracies, for illustration ballot-box stuffing.

In invoking nan statute, nan indictment frames it arsenic “a conspiracy against nan correct to ballot and to person one’s ballot counted.” Essentially, Mr. Smith has accused Mr. Trump of trying to rig nan result of nan predetermination to falsely declare victory.