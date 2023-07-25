Here’s how to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26

Samsung is hosting an Unpacked arena this Wednesday, July 26, and we expect to spot nan Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable smartphones, nan Watch6 and Watch6 Classic wearables, and a trio of Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. Here’s everything you request to cognize astir nan event.

When is it?

The arena will statesman astatine 11 AM UTC - this is 7 AM Eastern successful nan United States, noon successful London, 1 PM successful Central Europe, 4:30 PM successful India, and 8 PM successful Seoul, South Korea, wherever nan unveiling will return place.

How to watch it?

Samsung is streaming nan arena connected its ain website, but it will besides beryllium live-streamed connected nan company's charismatic YouTube channel. We person embedded nan video below, but it will not spell unrecorded until Wednesday.

What to expect?

We cognize nan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 will beryllium a batch for illustration its predecessor, arsenic we wrapped up what we cognize truthful acold successful a abstracted article. The Flip5 will yet adopt a existent gapless body successful a folded state, acknowledgment to a caller hinge design.

The caller Galaxy Watch6 bid is bringing backmost nan rotating bezel, which made Samsung wearables guidelines retired successful a crowd of smartwatches. The Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra slates will beryllium nan first premium tablets Samsung releases successful nan past 1.5 years, and we expect to spot bigger batteries, amended displays and faster chipsets crossed nan board.