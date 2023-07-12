Here’s what happened in crypto today

Coinbase and Cboe person collaborated up for surveillance-sharing agreements connected 5 Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs. FTX was backmost successful nan headlines pinch reports that 1 of its erstwhile executives is nether investigation for run finance violations. A United States blockchain group is urging regulators to analyse a "sweetheart deal" betwixt nan Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and crypto patient Prometheum.

US crypto defense group asks SEC to analyse Prometheum

The Blockchain Association, a D.C.-based defense group, has called connected regulators to analyse Prometheum aft nan crypto institution was controversially approved for a typical intent broker-dealer (SPBD) license.

In a July 12 letter, nan Blockchain Association urged nan SEC's Inspector General to look into nan Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's SPBD support of Prometheum. The missive besides flagged concerns astir really nan company's co-CEO Aaron Kaplan secured a spot successful legislature grounds successful June. The relation described nan developments as"concerning," fixed nan uncertainty astir crypto securities regularisation successful nan country.

1/ Today, @blockchainassn submitted a missive to nan SEC Office of Inspector General requesting nan OIG unfastened an investigation into imaginable impropriety surrounding nan support of Prometheum arsenic a first-of-its-kind Special Purpose [email protected] stated: pic.twitter.com/dVtTs0yMEg

— Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) July 12, 2023

"We are concerned that nan Commission granted Prometheum a ‘sweetheart’ woody successful speech for support of nan Commission’s argumentation goals, aliases that Prometheum is leveraging individual connections pinch nan Commission to summation an unfair advantage successful nan market,” nan relation said, adding:

“Most significantly, we are concerned that [SEC] Chair [Gary] Gensler is utilizing Prometheum and nan SPBD licensure process arsenic a intends to thwart legislature efforts toward authorities by continuing to dispersed nan mendacious communicative that nan rule is already clear pinch respect to integer plus securities.”

Investment seasoned Cathie Wood is taking immoderate profits from ARK Invest's ample Coinbase holdings by trading a mini information of its stash.

On July 11, Wood’s finance patient ARK offloaded 135,152 Coinbase shares ($12 million) from 1 of its awesome exchange-traded costs (ETF), nan ARK Innovation ETF. According to nan waste and acquisition notification seen by Cointelegraph, nan magnitude sold made up 0.14% of nan fund’s full holdings.

The waste comes arsenic nan Coinbase banal value has sharply increased. On July 11, nan value concisely surpassed $90, surging from astir $82 to arsenic precocious arsenic $90.9, according to information from TradingView. Following Wood’s sale, nan banal closed astatine $89 connected Tuesday.

According to TradingView data, Coinbase banal is up much than 60% complete nan past month, while nan year-to-date summation is much than 140%.

Cboe and Coinbase ink surveillance agreements for 5 Bitcoin ETFs

Exchange usability Cboe amended 5 spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF applications to see a surveillance-sharing statement (SSA) pinch Coinbase.

Cboe said it had "reached an statement connected position pinch Coinbase" to participate into nan SSA's. The first ETF stated nan parties were "expecting to enter" into nan agreements.

The ETF bids from Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and nan associated money by ARK Invest and 21Shares were each amended to see nan SSA's and are earlier nan Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The agreements effort to meet nan SEC's standards which are aimed astatine preventing fraudulent behaviour and protecting investors.

Coinbase shares rallied connected nan news, gaining astir 10% connected nan time and reached thier highest value since Aug. 16 according to Google Finance.

Coinbase’s stock value jumped astir 10% connected June 11 successful consequence to Cboe's SSA-related filings. Source: Google Finance

The 5 applications travel a refiled exertion by Nasdaq connected June 29 to database a imaginable spot Bitcoin ETF from BlackRock which besides added an SSA pinch Coinbase.

