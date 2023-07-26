Here’s What’s In The Still Live TikTok Account Of A Transgender State Rep Accused Of Pedophilia

The TikTok relationship of transgender authorities Rep. Stacie Laughton, who has been charged pinch nan intersexual exploitation of children, is still unrecorded connected nan societal media site.

New Hampshire’s first elected transgender typical was hit pinch national charges for nan intersexual exploitation of children successful July. Laughton was charged with aiding and abetting successful summation to 1 count of intersexual exploitation of children. (RELATED: Alaska Judge Tosses Out Sex Abuse Case For Former Acting Attorney General Due To Statute Of Limitations)

On TikTok, Laughton goes by nan sanction of “sllradionh_dj_buzz,” since Laughton is besides a co-owner of SLL power and media, according to his LinkedIn. Laughton’s astir caller video was posted June 18 and shows him dancing to nan opus “Drop a Bomb.”

“The ohio hellhole naw she didn’t opportunity what I deliberation she did, did she?,” Laughton writes connected a video wherever he articulator syncs to personification saying, “If you for illustration this video I’ll nonstop you a image of my tits. Sure will I’ve done much for less.”

Pedophile Transgender Democrat erstwhile authorities typical for New Hampshire Stacy-Marie Laughton, who exchanged intersexual images of children arsenic young arsenic 3 has a TikTok relationship pinch complete 2,800 followers.

One video connected his TikTok features nan predator reacting to a babe successful a car… pic.twitter.com/5vgeX9ikY9

— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 21, 2023

In different video posted May 15, Laughton reacts to a video of a boy saying his “favorite point successful nan world” is “pussy.” Laughton nods his caput and laughs astatine nan boy’s response.

Laughton besides posted a montage of caller photos of his, 2 of which included a image of him pinch Democratic campaigner for politician of Texas Beto O’Rourke and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Laughton posted different compilation of himself successful haunting look filters.

Another post astir masturbating is captioned, “Violent masturbating down good erstwhile you’re done masturbating cheque retired nan nexus successful our bio for our #radio station and besides while you’re present please travel america for illustration subscribe stock immoderate we opportunity successful societal media please driblet a remark it’ll thief america much than you know.”

“Rash connected your snatch from immoderate Trailor trash wow I conjecture we each request immoderate hillbilly dick,” nan caption of different video reads, successful which Laughton sings on to definitive lyrics.

“Masturbation is simply a touchy subject. Now oral sex, that’s a matter of taste,” Laughton lip-synced to a celebrated audio connected nan level successful a video posted April 13.

TikTok did not respond to a petition for remark successful clip for publication.

Laughton had a long criminal history earlier getting arrested for pedophilia. When serving a sentence of 4 months successful jailhouse successful 2008 for conspiracy to perpetrate in installments paper fraud, Laughton went by nan antheral sanction Barry Charles Jr., nan Laconia Daily Sun reported.

While moving for authorities representative, his criminal grounds was not revealed until aft nan predetermination owed to Laughton’s sanction change, which occurred successful 2010.

In 2015, Laughton was arrested for making a explosive threat towards Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. Laughton claimed he made nan threat owed to intelligence wellness problems.

In November 2022, Laughton was arrested again for allegedly stalking a woman, Fox News reported.