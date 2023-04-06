Here's what to expect as Hydro-Québec scrambles to restore power

The latest:

At slightest 1 personification died aft being deed by a falling branch.

As of 8:00 a.m. ET Friday, astir 678,000 Hydro-Québec customers were without power.

62 group were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Hydro-Québec says astir households will person powerfulness backmost wrong 24 hours. CBC will person unrecorded sum present and you tin travel updates connected CBC Radio One.

If nan powerfulness aliases information connected your instrumentality is low, get your large wind updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

To support an oculus connected nan outages, click here.

Hydro-Québec is aiming to reconstruct powerfulness to astatine slightest three-quarters of nan customers who were plunged into nan acheronian aft Wednesday's crystal storm.

"All human, method and financial resources are being deployed to reconnect customers arsenic quickly arsenic possible," said nan nationalist utility's president and CEO Sophie Brochu during a Thursday news conference.

This comes aft freezing rain, snowfall and beardown upwind gusts swept done confederate Quebec connected Wednesday, cutting energy to complete a cardinal customers.

Hydro-Québec officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday greeting astatine 11 a.m. to springiness an update connected nan situation.

Premier François Legault said while galore group will person powerfulness restored by Friday evening, he expected 300- to 350,000 customers could still beryllium without energy complete nan weekend.

Officials said Thursday that Hydro-Québec's first privilege is to guarantee nationalist information by attending to awesome hazards for illustration fallen wires successful roadways.

Next, crews will focus on restoring powerfulness to places for illustration hospitals, semipermanent attraction homes and seniors' residences. From there, they will prioritize areas pinch precocious concentrations of customers.

Hydro-Québec useful to reconstruct powerfulness for hundreds of thousands aft deadly crystal storm

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Over nan past 24 hours, 62 group were treated for c monoxide poisoning, according to Urgences Santé. Parademics had to do 26 interventions successful Montreal and Laval.

Most patients were transported to hospital, but nary 1 is successful danger, said Urgences Santé. It said astir cases were linked to charcoal and propane barbecues being utilized indoors aliases generators being installed excessively adjacent to aerial inlets.

Trees trim power

About 25 percent of each web interruptions affect 1,000 subscribers aliases much arsenic Hydro-Québec crews scramble to be to dozens of work interruptions dispersed passim nan network. The outages were mostly caused by branches and trees falling connected powerfulness lines.

Tree surgeons person been called successful to assistance electrical crews.

Régis Tellier, vice-president of operations and attraction for Hydro-Québec, said nan large wind caused galore mini outages alternatively than interrupting main lines.

"There are nary breaks connected strategical assets," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, curate of economy, invention and energy. Overall, he said, nan business is "very good managed."

But pinch Montreal experiencing half of nan province's powerfulness outages, he added, "obviously, it's a crisis."

A look astatine nan harm successful Montreal caused by nan freezing rainfall storm

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said crews were connected nan crushed immoderate 72 hours successful advance, preparing for what he described arsenic a "mini crystal storm."

Environment Canada reports that up to 35 millimetres of freezing precipitation fell connected Montreal.

On nan South Shore, betwixt 15 and 25 millimetres fell connected nan Montérégie region. Up to 30 millimetres successful nan Outaouais region.